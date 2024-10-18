Archaeologists Made a Real-Life ‘Indiana Jones’ Discovery at a True Wonder of the World

A new tomb was discovered at Petra’s Khazneh, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

The tomb’s discovery, as revealed on Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown,” also included 12 skeletons from over 2,000 years ago.

In addition to being a true archaeological marvel, the ornate facade of Jordan’s ancient city of Petra has served as a backdrop in a number of movies, including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

The sandstone cliff faces of the ancient city of Petra (one of the New Seven Wonders of the World) have long been in the archaeological limelight. They’ve even spent time in the Hollywood limelight as the location for several scenes in the film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. But in their most recent on-screen appearance—and no offense to Harrison Ford’s iconic professor— they were the site of a very real discovery.

Discovery Channel’s popular show “Expedition Unknown” was recently on site to document the discovery of 12 human skeletons and artifacts dating back at least 2,000 years, which had all been long hidden beneath the famed Khazneh (or “Treasury”) in Petra. The colossal find was accomplished by a team lead by archaeologist Pearce Paul Creasman.



It’s a find that, were he real, Indiana Jones would certainly be proud of. “This is a hugely rare discovery,” said Josh Gates, host of the Discovery Channel’s program, according to CNN. “In the two centuries that Petra has been investigated by archaeologists, nothing like this has been found before. Even in front of one of the most famous buildings in the world … there are still huge discoveries to be made.”

Creasman, executive director of the American Center of Research, employed ground-penetrating radar to first see if it was possibile that additional tombs were located at the site. The gathered data matched up to data collected from areas where tombs had been found in the past, and the Jordan government gave the approval for excavation beneath the world-famous site.

The team was beyond pleased to see an actual tomb materialize, and truly shocked by the fact that it was full of remains and artifacts—many of the tombs at the ancient city have been found empty, picked clean long ago.

Along with the 12 sets of skeletal remains—several of the bones from which had mold, thanks to the porous sandstone allowing moisture into the space in the flood-prone area—the team found a mix of bronze, iron, and ceramic artifacts. This included one ceramic chalice tucked in the arms of one of the deceased, ironically reminiscent of the “Holy Grail” depicted in The Last Crusade. “It really was this awesome moment,” Gates said, “of history imitating art.”

The Treasury, located near the main entrance to the city, is believed to be at least 2,000 years old. It is a striking mausoleum carved into the sandstone cliffs that has long attracted tourists aplenty, but dating this iconic monument has proven difficult because of the lack of finds within the tombs.

“We were hopeful to find anything that might tell us more about the ancient people and place,” Creasman said. For instance, Gates believes that the individuals buried in the newly discovered tomb show must have been of very high status because of the prime real estate used for the burial place.“Human remains,” Creasman continued, “can be a really valuable tool in that regard. The burials in this tomb are articulated, so the bones haven’t been rummaged around and moved, so that’s exceedingly rare.”

Delving deeper into the remains and artifacts found in the tomb could open additional information about the Khazneh, Petra, and the lives of the Nabataeans who once inhabited the area. “I think learning who they are,” Gates said, “is really going to help unlock part of the story of the Treasury.”

