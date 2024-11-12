Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns over failure to report child abuse

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, speaks during a press conference in Canterbury, England, on January 15, 2016.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the senior cleric of the Church of England, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found that he failed to report decades of physical, sexual and psychological abuse of boys and young men by a Church-linked lawyer.

The leader of the world's Anglican communion, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, announced Tuesday he was resigning following a damning report that concluded the Church of England covered up a serial abuse case.

Welby had faced days of growing pressure to quit after the independent probe found Welby "could and should" have formally reported decades of abuse by a Church-linked lawyer to authorities in 2013.

A petition demanding his resignation, launched in the wake of the report's revelations, has garnered nearly 14,000 signatures while leading clergy, including some bishops, were increasingly urging him to quit.

"It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and re-traumatising period between 2013 and 2024," Welby said in a statement.

"I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church.

"As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse."

The independent Makin Review concluded that John Smyth, a lawyer who organised evangelical summer camps in the 1970s and 1980s, was responsible for "prolific, brutal and horrific" abuse of as many as 130 boys and young men.

On Tuesday, he said he was told that year that police had been notified and had "believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow".



