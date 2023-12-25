Archbishop of Wales calls for Christmas peace prayers

The Archbishop of Wales has called on the public to focus on and pray for peace for those suffering this Christmas.

Andrew John noted the struggles facing people across the world in "one of those dreadful years".

He issued a joint statement with the Archbishop of Cardiff Mark O'Toole and Moderator of the Free Church Council of Wales, Simon Walkling.

They highlighted the plights of those affected by wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

They also mentioned those in Wales who are affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

"This Christmas we may be aware of tensions in families, and the difficulties of making ends meet. We also remember the wars in the land of Jesus' birth, Ukraine, and other parts of the world," said the leaders.

"Jesus was born into a world that wasn't very different from ours today. There was conflict, families were broken, and life was hard. But God walked this earth in the person of Jesus in the dark spaces as well as in the light, bringing hope to all.

"We need peace in our world. We may want to be free of tension in our families. We may long for five minutes of peace for ourselves in all the Christmas preparations. Why not make time to pray for peace this Christmas?

"We are praying for joy and hope for us all this Christmas."

In an interview discussing his Christmas message with BBC News, the archbishop also spoke of his disappointment following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new Rwanda Bill.

"I'm very disappointed by the UK government's decision to follow through with the Rwanda bill. I have real concerns about this law, it's morally wrong in my view.

The Home Office has defended its Rwanda plan amid criticism from the church leaders

"The highest court of the land said Rwanda isn't a safe place and I don't think that by introducing legislation or making some slight modifications to the point of delivery that that changes fundamentally a country that as of yet hasn't demonstrated a good record on human rights.

Story continues

"Of course, the legislation might still fail at this stage.

"Either way, I think that this is a deeply morally flawed idea and I urge the government to think again."

The Home Office said: "The government is committed to doing whatever is necessary to stop the boats and prevent people from risking their lives at the hands of vile people smuggling gangs.

"That's why we have addressed the Supreme Court's findings to get flights to Rwanda off the ground as soon as possible.

"Rwanda is ready to welcome large numbers of people relocated there. It is a safe country that cares deeply about supporting refugees, and our Safety of Rwanda Bill will make this absolutely clear in UK law."