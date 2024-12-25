Archbishop of York’s Christmas Day sermon ’empty words’, Bishop of Newcastle says

Aine Fox, Josh Payne and Dave Higgens, PA
The Bishop of Newcastle has criticised the Christmas Day sermon delivered by the Archbishop of York, describing his suggestion that the Church of England needs to change as “empty words”.

Stephen Cottrell said the Church should “kneel in penitence” as it continues to face criticism over failures in its handling of various abuse scandals.

Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley posted on X after the service, saying: “The Archbishop of York says this today: ‘Right now, this Christmas, God’s Church itself needs to come again to the manger and strip off her finery and kneel in penitence and adoration. And be changed’.

“Empty words. I have no words more than that to describe their meaning.”

Mr Cottrell will effectively become temporary leader of the Church in England next month, in place of the outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, but has also faced calls to resign.

Earlier this week Mr Cottrell acknowledged things “could have been handled differently”, after disclosures that a priest at the centre of a sexual abuse case was twice reappointed under him, while he was bishop of Chelmsford.

But a spokeswoman for Mr Cottrell said no-one had advised him at the time that David Tudor should not continue as an area dean, and she added that even had he not continued in that role, it would not have meant he was removed as parish priest.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, will become temporary leader of the Church in England in place of the outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, right (Justin Tallis/PA)

Victims of the priest have described Mr Cottrell’s response to the case as “insulting and upsetting” and suggested his resignation, or him being forced out of his leading role in the Church, was “inevitable”.

Ms Hartley questioned how Mr Cottrell could have any credibility, and Bishop of Gloucester Rachel Treweek declined to publicly back him.

With Mr Welby out of public view this Christmas and not delivering the December 25 sermon, focus shifted to Mr Cottrell’s words from York Minster.

He said the Church must “kneel in penitence and adoration” this Christmas and “be changed”, adding that the needs of others, including victims of abuse and exploitation, must be put first.

He said: “Right now, this Christmas, God’s Church itself needs to come again to the manger and strip off her finery and kneel in penitence and adoration. And be changed.

“At the centre of the Christmas story is a tiny, vulnerable child; a child that Herod’s furious wrath will seek to destroy, for like every tyrant Herod cannot abide a rival.

“And I believe that the Church of England, the Church of England I love and serve, needs simply to look at this vulnerable child, at this emptying out of power to demonstrate the power of love, for it is in this tiny, vulnerable child that we are invited to see God.

“If you’re in love, show me. If you have love in your hearts, embody and demonstrate that love by what you do.

“This is what we learn at the manger in Bethlehem. To put the needs of others first, those who are cold and hungry this Christmas.

“Those who are victims of abuse and exploitation. Those who, like the little holy family, have to flee oppression and seek refuge in a foreign land.”

Referring to the musical My Fair Lady, he pointed to the example of Eliza Doolittle, who he said is “utterly exasperated by the empty promises” of someone.

Referencing a message for the world, Mr Cottrell raised the importance of deeds over words, adding: “Don’t just talk about justice, don’t just talk about service, don’t just talk about love. Show me.”

Members of the clergy standing outside York Minster
The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell outside York Minster on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Cottrell appeared relaxed and was smiling as he emerged from The Minster’s huge West Door after the service.

Dressed in his full regalia, he walked over to greet the handful of well-wishers and tourists who had gathered outside, wishing them all “Happy Christmas”.

Many of those who stopped to chat with the archbishop patted him on the back as they shook his hand.

Members of the congregation appeared to support Mr Cottrell as they discussed the service outside, watched by a number of armed police.

One woman from York said:  “I think it’s very easy for us to stand and judge with the values that we have today.

“I think people do the best they can with what they’ve got at the time.

“The Church is about forgiveness and love. Isn’t that we should be doing – loving each other and forgiving and not judging?”

She added: “I think you’ve got some fantastically intelligent and good people trying to do the right thing and, as always, you get a few bad apples.”

James Beaumont, who was visiting the city centre with his family, said: “I just think people think this is not the day for all the politics and backstabbing.

“I don’t know a lot about it but he (the archbishop) seems like a fair enough bloke to me.”

Mr Welby announced last month that he would resign, after initially declining to do so, in the wake of the Makin Review, which concluded that barrister John Smyth, the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church, might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.

The process to replace Mr Welby is expected to take months, with an announcement about a new archbishop of Canterbury possible in autumn 2025.

