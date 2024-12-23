Archbishop of York’s response to abuse case ‘insulting and upsetting’

The Archbishop of York will take over as the Church’s most senior clergyman next month - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The Archbishop of York’s response to his handling of a child abuse scandal is “insulting and upsetting”, a victim claimed, as the Church of England’s second-most senior bishop faced renewed calls to step down.

The anonymous woman questioned the “moral compass” of the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, saying the Church of England “deserves better”.

The Archbishop is under increased pressure after new revelations that the defrocked David Tudor was twice reappointed under him while he was serving as bishop of Chelmsford.

David Tudor was banned from ministry for life over the abuse of two teenage girls - BBC

Tudor was suspended from ministry for five years in 1988 having admitted, according to a tribunal document, having sex with a 16-year-old girl he met when she was a pupil at a school where he was chaplain.

He returned in 1994 until more abuse claims were made against him in 2019.

Tudor was banned from ministry for life this year after admitting what the Church described as serious sexual abuse involving two girls aged 15 and 16.

The Archbishop, who will become the Church’s most senior figure when the Most Rev Justin Welby steps down as Archbishop of Canterbury in January following criticism of his own handling of an abuse case, said he was “deeply sorry” that action was not taken earlier.

However, a victim of Tudor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday: “It is quite clear that he knew a great deal and I find it really insulting and upsetting that he has just said, ‘Oh, well, I feel regret’, and I feel that he is backtracking considerably.

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell admitted the abuse scandal “could have been handled differently” - Max Mumby/Indigo

“I would have had more respect for him if he just said after that BBC report last week, ‘Look, I’m really sorry, I’m really sorry I got this wrong’, and I don’t believe he did enough.”

The woman said her grandmother “lost her faith” because of what happened and “never stepped foot inside a church again”.

She went on: “It is a real shame that he hasn’t responded to events with that same sense of urgency, showing love and compassion and an internal sense of right and wrong.

“Where is his moral compass? I really worry that someone who doesn’t have that is waiting in the wings to step in as the figurehead for the Church of England, and I think the Church deserves better.”

Asked if the Archbishop should step down, she added: “I think he really must now. It’s got beyond apologies and sadly I wouldn’t have said that a week ago, but I’m saying that now.”

He said it was “not possible” to remove Tudor from office until fresh complaints were made against him in 2019, creating a “horrible and intolerable” situation when he became Bishop of Chelmsford.

Despite this, Tudor’s contract as area dean in Essex was renewed in both 2013 and 2018, according to a fresh BBC investigation.

A spokesman for the Archbishop said he “acknowledges this could have been handled differently”, but insisted all the risks were “regularly reviewed”.

He is due to take on many of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s official functions temporarily from Jan 6.

The Archbishop of Canterbury announced last month he would resign, after initially declining to do so, in the wake of the Makin report that concluded John Smyth – the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church – might have been brought to justice had the Archbishop formally reported him to police in 2013.