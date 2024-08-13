Archie Renaux Confirms Engagement to Annie O'Hara (Exclusive)

The actor, known for playing Mal on 'Shadow and Bone' exclusively tells PEOPLE he's engaged while at the 'Alien: Romulus' premiere on Aug. 12

Dave J Hogan/Getty Annie O'Hara and Archie Renaux on September 20, 2022 in London, England.

Archie Renaux is engaged!

The Alien: Romulus star confirms to PEOPLE he and his longtime girlfriend, Annie O'Hara, will be tying the knot.

Renaux exclusively tells PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of the latest Alien iteration on Monday, Aug. 12, that he popped the question last year.

While the couple will be planning their big celebration, Renaux admits he and O'Hara "kind of need to get our ducks in a row," before officially getting married. "We've got a few things to plan and get ready for in this next year."

He also tells PEOPLE that Iris, his 3-year-old daughter with O'Hara, will have a special role on their big day. "She goes to school next September ... so she'll certainly have a job I'm sure," he says of the toddler.

Suzan Moore/PA Images via Getty Annie O'Hara and Archie Renaux in central London on September 20, 2022.

The now-engaged couple has kept their relationship private, never confirming when they started dating. However, O'Hara has joined Renaux at the various premieres of his projects, including Catherine Called Birdy. He shared photos from that event on his Instagram in 2022. Renaux is best known for portaying Malyen "Mal" Oretsev in the Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone.



In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together. In addition to keeping a low profile on their relationship, Renaux has also kept his daughter out of the spotlight and shared a few select photos of her — including an adorable post on Instagram last July.

In one of the few peeks of Iris, he shared a mirror selfie that caught his profile and the top of her head. "Growing too fast 🥲," read his caption.



Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage Archie Renaux on Aug. 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Renaux stars in Alien: Romulus alongside costars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu. director Fedé Alvarez' directed the project, and co-wrote with Rodo Sayagues.

Although the franchise's original director Ridley Scott — who made Alien (1979), Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017) — is not directing the project, he is serving as a producer.

At the premiere, Renaux tells PEOPLE that it's "amazing" to be a part of the Alien legacy. "These films mean so much to a generation of people. My dad's a big fan of Alien, and so growing up, I remember watching it with him when I was a little kid, obviously fully unaware that I'd one day get to be a part of this legacy."

"So, yeah, it means the world," he reiterates. "It really, really does mean the world. So you know whatever I sort of go on to do in my career, I'll always have this, and, yeah, it's a very, very special moment in my career."

Alien: Romulus is in theaters Aug. 16.



