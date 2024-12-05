Architect behind Notre Dame rebuild details mammoth task to complete project ahead of reopening
Architect behind Notre Dame rebuild details mammoth task to complete project ahead of reopening
Architect behind Notre Dame rebuild details mammoth task to complete project ahead of reopening
Three words were reportedly discovered on the bullet casings found at the crime scene, police sources told ABC News
Many viewers said the same thing when a clip emerged of Trump's youngest son talking to Dana White and others.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump last week likely violated a 225-year-old U.S. law, but experts say it's highly unlikely that Trump will face any consequences.On Friday, Trudeau surprised Canadians by making an unannounced trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. Over dinner, Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and the prime minister's chief of staff Katie Telford talked about a series of contentious issues with Trum
About A Boy actor Hugh Grant has made a rare comment about his past high-maintenance girlfriends after ex Elizabeth Hurley reveals they no longer speak
MIAMI (AP) — One of Colombia's legendary drug lords and a key operator of the Medellin cocaine cartel has been released from a federal prison in the U.S. and is expected to be deported back home.
Blanket precautionary pardons are being considered for some of Donald Trump’s biggest political foes, according to a new report. Biden officials have been looking at who Trump and his FBI director pick Kash Patel may go after once they take over the White House, the latest sign of concern from the Democratic Party ahead of his impending inauguration. Some of those who are being considered for the precautionary pardon include newly-elected Sen. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who served on Congress’s Jan
(Bloomberg) -- A week before Donald Trump fired off yet another tariff threat on his neighbors, Justin Trudeau and Claudia Sheinbaum had a chance to confer in person about how to tackle that very scenario. Would they join forces against their errant trading partner or was it going to be a case of every person for themselves? Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsThe evidence is pointing
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted quite the party at their home in Montecito, they share with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet…
The Democratic strategist was friends with the conservative figure who he says is wielding the most influence on the president-elect.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…
Princess Anne was in command — with a plan! — at the glittering dinner
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to fix immigration in Canada depends on the biggest exodus of people since at least the 1940s — one that many economists doubt is feasible.Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsSlamming the brakes on record-setting population growth requires 2.4 million non-permanent residents to leave or change status over the next two years, according
Even Lady Amelia’s and Lady Eliza’s accessories could be seen as a nod to their famous aunt.
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are set to unite ahead of Christmas. Find out more here…
Pete Davidson revealed what a Saturday Night Live cast member gets paid per show in a new video compilation for New York Magazine, where current and past SNL players shared what they bought with their first paycheck. Davidson’s first purchase? “I think I bought dinner,” he quipped. “You guys know what they pay us? It’s like three grand an episode.” The number comes as a bit of a surprise, considering the salaries of the casts of other popular television shows. The highest-earning cast members of
Federal cabinet minister Harjit Sajjan is defending his decision to accept taxpayer-funded Taylor Swift tickets for himself and his daughter.Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, was invited by PavCo, a B.C. Crown corporation that owns and operates B.C. Place Stadium, where the concerts will take place.PavCo has been donating Swift tickets to food banks and other charity organizations so that they could raffle them off and raise money. PavCo has
Just like his music, it'll never go out of style.
Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, looked phenomenal at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace wearing a striking cream dress adorned with stitched flowers, which was actually a gown from her thirties.
"That was the moment I realized that I would never be a grandparent or watch my daughter fall in love, get married, or do anything 'normal' in society’s eyes. My daughter was asexual."
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pulled off a flip-flop in near-record time Wednesday, dismissing a litany of misconduct allegations against Pete Hegseth that just a day earlier he called “very disturbing.” Hegseth, who President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to nominate for defense secretary, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room in 2017, which he denies.