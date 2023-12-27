Architect of euro and single market Jacques Delors dies aged 98

Former European Commission president Jacques Delors, who played a key role in the design of the euro and creation of the single market, has died aged 98.

Mr Delors was hailed as a “statesman of French destiny” by French president Emmanuel Macron after news of his death was confirmed.

Homme d’État au destin français.Inépuisable artisan de notre Europe.Combattant pour la justice humaine. Jacques Delors était tout cela. Son engagement, son idéal et sa droiture nous inspireront toujours. Je salue son œuvre et sa mémoire et partage la peine de ses proches. pic.twitter.com/3D5FBvdduh — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 27, 2023

Mr Delors served as European Commission president from 1985 to 1995, a period that saw him involved in several skirmishes between Brussels and Britain.

In 1990, then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher said “no, no, no” as she issued a Commons rebuke to Mr Delors as he sought greater Brussels control.

In November 1990, a front page of The Sun – under the headline “Up Yours Delors” – urged readers to face France and shout the insult in a bid to protect the British pound.