Archway Homes: Selling your House “As-is” Never felt so good

Archway Homes helps sellers who want or need to sell a home without going through the often drawn out and sometimes painful traditional selling process. Real estate investors Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, owners of Archway Homes, buy homes in any condition. They have been buying and selling properties in the greater Kansas City area for over 20 years. They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible.

Steve G. recently worked with Jon to sell his parents’ home in Kansas City, Kansas. It was his first experience with this type of sale, and he was pleased with the process and the level of customer service provided.

“These are the type of people you want to work with,” Steve noted. “They were great across the board. Jon answered my questions, kept me in the loop, and made it a very smooth and easy sale. We had quite a bit of things in the house, some dating back to my grandparents with a lot of family history, and they let us take the things we wanted and leave the rest. Jon even let me go back into the house and get more things after the sale was final. I can’t say one negative thing about Jon, his dad, and the entire team. My siblings and I did not worry about anything.”

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may be downsizing and need time to find their next home, or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. In that case, Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

“We had one client who was waiting for a home to be built and construction was delayed,” Jon said. “They wanted to close on the home they were selling before the end of the year, but the new home wouldn’t be finished until late January. We closed on the home on the date they needed but didn’t take possession until the new one was completed, so they had the money they needed and didn’t have to move twice.”

Sometimes the properties need extensive repairs, including poor foundations or roofs. Archway Homes will buy the home and make the needed repairs, relieving the sellers of the hassle and expense. “We are committed to working with sellers, even in difficult situations, to find a win-win for all,” Stacy said.

Some of the houses purchased by Archway Homes are owned by baby boomers or empty nesters who are downsizing. By selling to Archway Homes, these sellers don’t have to go through the hassle of preparing their homes for market, having them ready to show to potential buyers at a moment’s notice and waiting for an offer. They know quickly what they can get for their home and move on to the next stage of their life.

“We love helping sellers,” Stacy said. “Usually, the owners have lived there for years and have kept the house in good shape, but it needs updating. We understand the unique challenges of baby boomers. Their time is precious: caring for elderly parents and young grandchildren, their personal health concerns, and wanting the retirement they deserve. The ease of selling to us can make a difficult time of transition worry-free.”

Jon is a third-generation real estate investor, following the career of his father and grandfather. “I have been buying houses long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. Sellers know that I’ve been investing in our community for my entire adult life, and I continue to do so,” Jon said. “The other companies aren’t personally invested here like I am. I stand by my word. No one deal is more important than my name and reputation.”

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the UMB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Website: archwaypropertieskc.com