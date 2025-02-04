Arctic air sets parts of the B.C. coast up for another heavy snow blast

A highly impactful, strait-effect snow event for B.C.'s Vancouver Island on Tuesday could bring additional road closures, school cancellations and significant travel disruptions after Monday's affair.

An unstable air mass, combined with an area of convergence due to Arctic outflow winds over the Strait of Georgia, will continue to produce strait-effect snowfall over Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the multi-day snowfall event will finally wind down in the Lower Mainland Tuesday after considerable accumulations were recorded. However, the Arctic air helping to fuel the snowfall will be hanging on beyond Tuesday, keeping temperatures to well below-seasonal values this week.

Stay aware of weather alerts in your area and keep up with the latest highway conditions before heading out.

Tuesday

Come Tuesday, the Lower Mainland will finally see snowfall chances diminish.

B.C. precipitation forecast Tuesday 5 a.m. PT

However, we’ll see strait-effect snow continue for eastern Vancouver Island. Heavy snowfall bands are expected around the Gulf Islands and southern Vancouver Island, reaching from the Saanich Peninsula to the Comox Valley.

An Arctic outflow setup will continue cold, below-seasonal temperatures seen across the Fraser Valley. That wind direction will be favourable for the strait-effect snow development.

B.C. snowfall accumulation map through Tuesday

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says, in the snowfall warning.

There is high confidence for more than 30 cm of snow on the Malahat, with a potential for accumulations to exceed 30 cm in Nanaimo and areas east Victoria.

Vancouver Island snowfall map through Tuesday

Snowy conditions will finally ease Tuesday night, but temperatures will remain cold for most of the week.

This will be a highly impactful snow event throughout the region, with road closures, school cancellations and significant travel disruptions expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Arctic air hangs on

The Arctic chill will continue beyond the end of the snowfall.

B.C. forecast conditions and icons Tuesday

Once the snowfall subsides on Tuesday on Vancouver Island, daytime highs will dive to well below-seasonal values. The added snowpack on the ground will add an extra chill with clearing skies.

Areas with ample snowpack and locales away from the water may see temperatures fall as low as -15℃, particularly in the eastern Fraser Valley and up the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

The pattern will be good news for the province's ski resorts. It will help replenish the ski hills with some fresh, new snow and finally bring winter to coastal sections, which have been missing it so far this season.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across British Columbia.

Thumbnail courtesy of [DriveBC(https://beta.drivebc.ca/cameras/352)], taken at Highway 1 at Admirals Road at McKenzie Avenue.

