Arctic blast to send temperatures plunging across the U.S. Here’s how cold it will get.

Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., is forecast to be one of the coldest in decades.

Dylan Stableford
·Reporter
Updated ·3 min read
A pedestrian walks on a side walk during a snowy day in Niles, Ill.
A pedestrian walks on a side walk during a snowy day in Niles, Ill.. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

An arctic blast will send temperatures across the United States plummeting as bitterly cold air that originated in Siberia will arrive from Canada by week’s end, bringing with it dangerously cold wind chills for millions of Americans.

The Rockies, Northern Plains and Upper Midwest may see minimum wind chills of minus 30 degrees or lower through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, while subzero wind chill readings are likely for the southern Plains and Ohio Valley.

"This poses a great risk of hypothermia and frostbite to exposed skin," the weather service warned. "Have a cold weather survival kit if traveling."

“Arctic air plunges across the Rockies and Great Plains on Friday, crossing the Deep South and Great Lakes Saturday night and the Eastern Seaboard on Sunday,” the weather service said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temperatures will plunge by 30-40 degrees in some places.

For many, the coldest temperatures will be seen on Tuesday.

"Nearly 80 million Americans will be below 0°F by next Tuesday when extremely cold Canadian/Siberian Arctic air descends on the Lower 48," meteorologist Ryan Maue wrote on X. "The nationwide average low temperature will be only 6°F."

“There’s no escaping this,” Fox Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. “Everyone will feel it."

ADVERTISEMENT
A worker spreads de-icer around the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
A worker spreads de-icer around the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

Very. Some places in North Dakota will see “life-threatening” wind chill readings of 50 degrees below zero on Sunday, the National Weather Service in Bismarck said.

For much of the country, temperatures will dip 10 to 20 degrees below their historical averages:

  • On Sunday in Minneapolis, the high will be minus 2 degrees and the low will be minus 11 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

  • In Washington, D.C., the high will be in the low-to-mid 20s on Monday for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on the National Mall — making for one of the coldest presidential inaugurations in decades.

  • In New York City on Tuesday, it won’t make it out of the teens.

  • Places unaccustomed to subfreezing temperatures, like Dallas (low of 20 degrees on Monday) and Atlanta (low of 14 degrees on Tuesday), will see them next week.

By late next week, temperatures will recover to near or slightly below average for much of the country, the weather service said, with at or above-average readings expected in February.

National Weather Service
National Weather Service

Latest Stories

  • Snow, wind set the stage for dangerously cold conditions coming to the Prairies

    Winter is settling in across the Prairies with snow, winds, and dangerously cold conditions on the way

  • N.W.T. reassessing nominee program after federal changes

    The N.W.T. government has delayed the reopening of its nominee program after being notified last-minute of cutbacks by the federal government.The program was originally supposed to reopen Thursday. In a news release late Wednesday night, the territory's Department of Education, Culture and Employment stated that it had been informed Wednesday that its nominee allotment for this year would be slashed to half what it was last year — 150, down from 300.Now, the territorial government says it needs

  • Arctic air to drop temperatures in New Mexico this weekend

    Arctic air to drop temperatures in New Mexico this weekend

  • Frigid cold coming to Quebec and the East Coast as polar vortex pays visit

    The polar vortex makes a comeback in Quebec and Atlantic Canada early next week, potentially bringing the coldest air to the regions in years

  • Will the TikTok ban take effect Sunday? Could Trump save it? Here's where things stand on the app shutting down

    The popular social media app will likely go dark for its 170 million American users on Jan. 19 after months of fighting the federal government’s demand that it separate from its China-based parent company, ByteDance.

  • Cuba frees first jailed anti-government protesters after US deal

    There is joy among families of those freed, but also concern that the deal may not last for long.

  • Trump's threatened tariffs could have $69B impact on B.C.'s economy by 2028, province says

    The government of British Columbia says if president-elect Donald Trump follows through with his promise of a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods once his presidency begins, it could result in the province losing about $69 billion by 2028. The potential economic crisis has prompted Premier David Eby to order a government-wide spending review. Mandate letters to cabinet ministers, sent on Thursday, order nearly all ministers to work with the minister of finance to "to ensure programs remain rele

  • Biden executive order aims to shore up US cyber defenses

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Thursday aimed at strengthening the nation's cybersecurity and making it easier to go after foreign adversaries or hacking groups that try to compromise U.S. internet and telecommunication systems.

  • LA residents receive short reprieve from Santa Ana winds fanning deadly flames

    National Weather Service warns ‘next week is a concern’ as winds could bring increased chances of red flag warning

  • Deaths on Musquash ice provoke warning from fire chiefs

    Fire chiefs in southern New Brunswick are warning residents to be careful around ice after the deaths of two people who had gone out for an evening ride on a reservoir near Musquash.A man and woman from Saint John crashed through the ice of the East Branch Reservoir between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, police said.Their bodies were pulled from the water Tuesday morning."It appears that they were out the night before on their all-terrain vehicle and didn't come back," said Wayne Pollock, t

  • Mischief charge against former MP Peter Penashue dismissed after agreeing to peace bond

    Peter Penashue was charged with mischief after smashing in a car's windows in March 2024. (Regan Burden/CBC)A mischief charge against Peter Penashue has been dismissed, after the former MP agreed to a year-long peace bond and the Crown agreed to call no further evidence during a court date on Thursday.The Innu leader was charged with mischief over $5,000 in March, after smashing out a car's windows outside of a home in Sheshatshiu. At the time, Penashue said he bought the home for his son and gr

  • Celebrations in Tehran over news of ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

    Dozens of Hamas and Hezbollah supporters took to the streets of Tehran on Thursday evening to celebrate the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that could pause fighting in Gaza and release hostages. (AP video shot by Mohsen Ganji)

  • Sally Struthers says she was once ‘fat-shamed’ by Betty White

    It turns out not everyone loved “American’s grandmother,” Betty White.

  • TikTok preps for Sunday shutdown in US, but Trump could have a say

    STORY: TikTok is getting ready to shut its U.S. operations on Sunday (January 19), when a federal ban is set to take effect. That’s according to Reuters sources. A law signed in April mandates the ban unless Chinese owner ByteDance divests U.S. operations for the social media platform. Policymakers in Washington say the app is a threat to national security, because of its vast troves of data on 170 million American users. That’s something the firm has always denied. Now users who already have the app could theoretically still use TikTok after the ban. However, the law also bars U.S. companies from providing services to distribute, maintain or update it.Donald Trump could yet have a say in the matter though. The president-elect is due to be sworn in a day after the ban takes effect. The Washington Post says the president elect is considering issuing an executive order to suspend a shutdown for 60 to 90 days. There was no immediate comment from the Trump transition team, and the man himself has said he should have time after taking office to pursue a resolution to the issue. Speaking on Fox News, incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz called TikTok a “fantastic platform”. He said the new administration would find a way to preserve it, while also protecting people’s data. A White House spokesman said President Joe Biden had no plans to intervene in the matter during his final days in office.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is weighing an appeal from ByteDance, but legal experts say justices look minded to uphold the ban. The Reuters sources say TikTok will allow users to download all their data before the app goes offline there. But users around the world could also face a shutdown, with the app reliant on hundreds of data service providers located within the United States who soon won’t be able to work with it.

  • Polar vortex to blast millions across US with life-threatening cold next week: 'There’s no escaping this'

    Most of the U.S. will enjoy milder temperatures on Thursday, but the warmup will be brief as a polar vortex will send temperatures tumbling below freezing for most of the nation starting this weekend.

  • Polar vortex set to invade Canada and the U.S. with dangerous cold

    The polar vortex will soon elongate over North America with a dangerous cold moving into sections of Canada and the U.S.

  • Arctic air set to flood into Ontario, but with a blast of snowfall first

    A potent cold front will open the door to frigid Arctic air, with some of the coldest conditions in years set to spread across Ontario

  • The cost of the Los Angeles wildfires' damage could be at least $250 billion. Here's who pays the bills.

    With high property values, catastrophic damage, and lost economic activity, the Los Angeles wildfires could cost up to $275 billion. Here's who pays.

  • L.A. Wildfires: As Evacuation Orders Begin To Be Lifted, Officials Warn Of Toxic Debris & Potential New Complications From Winter Rains – Update

    UPDATED with latest: As the winds finally subsided today, state and local officials offered hope that some evacuation orders may be lifted in the next week and, in areas impacted by the Eaton Fire, repopulation for neighborhoods deemed safe may begin in as little as one week. As of Thursday, the Eaton Fire had burned …

  • Why California crews aren't relying on the ocean to douse wildfires

    Using ocean water to fight wildfires sounds like a simple solution. However, salt water comes with a host of potential hazards. We explain what they are, and why the ocean is most often used as a last resort.