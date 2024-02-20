Arctic Winter Games passport deadline extended for team N.W.T. athletes

Athletes with Team Northwest Territories enter the MacDonald Island Park in Fort McMurray, Alta., for the Arctic Winter Games Opening Ceremonies on Jan. 29, 2023. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

N.W.T. athletes now have more time to submit their passport information in order to attend the Arctic Winter Games in Alaska.

Earlier this month, around 30 N.W.T. athletes were still without passports — raising the possibility that many athletes from remote areas could miss the games because of a lack of passport services in their communities.

Sport North, the organization in charge of setting up Team N.W.T. for the games, has now extended the deadline to get passport information in — the third time it's done so.

Now, athletes can submit passport information up until the day before they travel for the games.

"It's just tough for them to get that information. We're doing our best to try and accommodate athletes in small communities that don't have access to things like Service Canada," said Rita Mercredi, the chef de mission for Team N.W.T. at the Arctic Winter Games.

"Whether it's just to be able to take a photo, or just be able to get someone to notarize it, or get specific paperwork that they may need has been difficult for a lot of athletes."

The challenge of getting a passport has been a stressful experience for some who live in small communities.

Before Sport North announced the latest deadline change, one mother in Fort Resolution, Rosy Bjornson, decided she wasn't willing to wait to see if it would happen. She flew her daughter to Edmonton to get her passport.

"[We were] hanging on waiting for an answer, but really not going to get one right away, so might as well get going and doing what we can to make sure this child doesn't lose her dreams," she said.

Bjornson, a single mother, said the plane ticket cost $1,700. Her daughter's father also pitched in, and Bjornson also used money she'd fundraised to cover the cost of her daughter competing at the games.

Despite her frustration, Bjornson said she's happy other athletes will be able to still compete because of the deadline extension.

The 2024 Arctic Winter Games are set to begin March 10 in Mat-Su Valley, Alaska.