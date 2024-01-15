ARDOT spokesperson warns drivers about potential slick spots
ARDOT has set a goal of getting two passable lanes on interstates and highways in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
ARDOT has set a goal of getting two passable lanes on interstates and highways in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Temperatures will slowly rebound this week, but there's something else for Albertans to contend with this week: heavy snow! Plan ahead with 10-20 cm forecast across the south
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings spanned the majority of British Columbia and Alberta over the weekend
It was so cold Saturday that a good portion of Canada appeared on satellite as a cloud, with imagery mistaking the frigid air for chilly cloud tops like towering cumulonimbi
EDMONTON — Some Prairie politicians are taking Ottawa to task over its green-energy plans amid bone-chilling low temperatures, claiming on social media that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables can't be depended on when temperatures plunge. "Right now, wind is generating almost no power. When renewables are unreliable, as they are now, natural gas plants must increase capacity to keep Albertans safe," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted on social media Friday, shortly after the p
A multi-day, lake-effect snow event could bring whiteouts and up to 40 cm of snow to some areas in Ontario
Plan ahead and use caution around southern Ontario on Sunday as lake-effect snow squalls meander across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A warming trend is in the forecast for much of British Columbia after several days of record-breaking temperatures, but the cold weather on the Prairies will continue. Environment Canada says temperatures are rising but snow flurries are in the forecast for the Metro Vancouver area, followed by rain later this week and temperatures well above zero degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Alberta are forecast to start to moderate today and through the week, but it will remain cold. Calgary and Edmonton h
Cold, snow an freezing rain in the forecast for the south coast of BC. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
A weather warning for severe cyclonic conditions was in place for Mauritius as Tropical Cyclone Belal swept through on Monday, January 15.The Mauritius Meteorological Services said winds would reach up to 110 km/h (70 mph), and that there would be 8-10-meter sea swells.In nearby Reunion Island, at least one person died.Recorded by local resident Rakibul Alam Rakib, this footage shows flooded streets in Port Louis, with rushing water carrying various objects and submerging cars. Credit: Rakibul Alam Rakib via Storyful
Keeping within the 1.5C warming limit is 'is technically possible but politically impossible', one scientist argues.
A few more doses of wintry weather will herald the arrival of Arctic air spilling over the East Coast for the latter half of the week
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Clean energy developers had planned a 75-turbine wind farm in mid-Michigan’s Montcalm County before local voters shot down the idea in 2022 and recalled seven local officials who had supported it. About 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast, Clara Ostrander in Monroe County found herself at the center of a similar conflict as rising medical costs forced her and her husband to consider selling land her family has owned for 150 years. Leasing a parcel to an incoming solar farm
A messy weather system in Atlantic Canada will bring rain and snow across the region, followed by a cold snap. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has insights on the timing and impact of this event.
British Columbians set a new record for energy usage Friday night, with customers using 11,300 megawatts of energy amid an Arctic outflow that saw temperatures drop to the –40 C range in some parts of the province. Power utility B.C. Hydro said in a release the previous record for hourly energy demand was 10,977 megawatts set in December 2022. Saturday night's peak hourly load was also above the previous record, the authority added, at almost 11,000 megawatts. "B.C. is fortunate to have an integ
Canada is known to be cold but the biting winds and bitter temperatures blanketing the west have shattered records in some areas and there’s no immediate end in sight. Winter warnings and watches cover the entire country tonight, from coast to coast to coast. Across Eastern Canada, there are warnings, watches, and travel advisories as some powerful storms move through. In the West, bone-chilling temperatures are sweeping across the Prairies and parts of B.C. making it feel anywhere from -40 to -50 with the wind chill. Catherine Urquhart has the latest from this cold snap affecting the West.
A volunteer snow shoveler braved snow and negative temperatures to slide down a chute, shirtless, at the Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, January 14.The Bills put out an appeal for snow shovelers ahead of their NFL playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, offering $20 per hour pay and free food. The game was postponed to Monday evening due to weather conditions and a travel ban in Western New York. The team later updated the request, urging all snow shovelers to comply with the travel ban.David Andrzejewski answered the Bills’ call and captured these videos when he showed up to shovel snow at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.“Bills mafia at its best! We all drove to the stadium to help clear snow for the game,” Andrzejewski told Storyful.The National Weather Service warned of whiteout conditions and winds of up to 50 mph as lake-effect snow from both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario hit the region. Snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour were possible, the NWS said.New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a travel ban in Erie County and a State of Emergency for Western New York, allowing for National Guard response and other resources.In an update on Sunday, state officials said “potentially life-threatening, blizzard-like conditions with near-zero visibility” will continue to impact much of Erie County, including the Buffalo metro area, through Sunday, with heavy snow expected through the night. Credit: David Andrzejewski via Storyful
John and Lorraine Crawford, from Essex, had been visiting Reykjavik with relatives.
Benny, who was more than 12 years old, was one of two fishing cats at the Curraghs Wildlife Park.
A volcano has erupted in southwest Iceland. The lava is now flowing towards the town of Grindavík, resulting in a forced evacuation.