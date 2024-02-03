Area city, province miles apart on home builds, with money at stake

The housing numbers are in, but a data disparity could cost Woodstock money from the province.

The city’s 2023 annual building report indicates the city fell just shy of its provincial new-home housing target, which would still let Woodstock collect funds from the Ford government's Ontario's more homes built faster fund. But the province’s website tracking housing development shows the city well below its goal.

“For Woodstock, (the province is reporting) 120 housing units, and our building report last night said 370,” Coun. Bernia Martin said Friday. "That's a pretty huge difference.”

Woodstock’s 2023 residential home construction target, set by the province, was 403.

Municipalities that pledge to meet housing targets set by Premier Doug Ford's government qualify to receive funds if 80 per cent of the housing goal is reached.

Missing that threshold could cost the city a slice of the $1.2-billion pie.

The “data fracture” was because of where the province was getting its data, chief administrator David Creery told Martin at Thursday's council meeting

Data for the province’s tracker came from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. surveys that aren’t representative of cities with under 100,000 people, he said.

Creery and officials from several other municipalities sharing Woodstock's concerns met Municipal Affairs and Housing Ministry representatives Friday. The meeting was constructive and “more informative than they were expecting,” he said.

Woodstock Mayor Jerry Acchione is confident the city's numbers are correct. “I mean, those are actual building permits, so we have 370 permits written,” he said.

The ministry representatives weren’t available for comment.

Acchione pledged to meet the province's housing targets in October.

The decision was contentious, in part because Acchione didn't require council's approval to accept the pledge, and due to accepting so-called “strong mayor” powers to access the fund.

At an October meeting, council voted 6-1 against accepting strong mayor powers and backed a motion asking the mayor to outline how he intended to use the powers, with some councillors concerned they would erode democracy.

Mayors of communities signing on to the provincial housing targets gained powers designed to help accelerate new housing, including the ability to propose and pass related bylaws with the support of only one-third of their council, and new budget, hiring and veto powers.

The extra mayoral powers were part of a push to build 1.5 million homes in Ontario by 2031 to help ease a provincewide shortage of new and affordable housing.

On Friday, Acchione reiterated he has no intention of using strong mayor powers: “There's absolutely no plans at all, I’ve been very clear . . . every council meeting, I sign it saying that, you know, whatever council has decided, is final.”

The 2023 annual building report includes figures showing the city is growing substantially, with construction totalling about $280 million for the year, up $80 million from the year before.

Construction includes two hotels, a medical office and a 15,135-square-metre (nearly 163,000-square-foot) manufacturing facility. Residential construction was 47 per cent of the total construction value, including construction of the 370 units.

Woodstock has pledged to build 5,500 new homes by 2031.

bwilliams@postmedia.com @BrianWatLFPress The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

Brian Williams, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press