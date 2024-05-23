Area of low pressure could form in Atlantic Ocean over the next few days

The Canadian Press

ALERT BAY, B.C. — Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island. Marine scientist Jared Towers says in a social media post he was surprised to see members of the calf's great grandmother's pod swimming in ocean waters near Alert Bay. Towers, an expert in identifying whales by their distinct individual markings, says he saw the T109 pod swim out of Pearse Pas