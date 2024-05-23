Area of low pressure could form in Atlantic Ocean over the next few days
Area of low pressure could form in Atlantic Ocean over the next few days
Area of low pressure could form in Atlantic Ocean over the next few days
DENVER (AP) — Residents in a small city in northeastern Colorado were cleaning up Tuesday after hail the size of baseballs and golf balls pounded the community, with heavy construction equipment and snow shovels used to clear ice that piled up knee-deep the night before.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A wind farm in southwest Iowa suffered a direct hit from a powerful tornado that crumpled five of the massive, power-producing towers, including one that burst into flames. But experts say fortunately such incidents are rare.
It may be the end of May, but Mother Nature is putting a 'freeze' to the start of summer for many Canadians this week
Hiking guide Douglas Scott posed the question after capturing images of a grizzly bear family and a large bison in a single frame.
Storm threat will start in the GTA early afternoon and shift east through the afternoon and evening
MEXICO CITY (AP) — It’s so hot in Mexico that howler monkeys are falling dead from the trees.
Wednesday will see a boosted severe weather threat in Ontario and Quebec, and it includes a tornado chance for parts of both provinces, so make sure you stay alert and weather-aware
Dong Dong the chimpanzee has a reputation at Shendiao Mountain Wildlife Park in China for being polite and intelligent
Steve MacLaughlin spoke out to his Florida viewers and forecast a better future if they vote with climate change in mind.
ALERT BAY, B.C. — Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island. Marine scientist Jared Towers says in a social media post he was surprised to see members of the calf's great grandmother's pod swimming in ocean waters near Alert Bay. Towers, an expert in identifying whales by their distinct individual markings, says he saw the T109 pod swim out of Pearse Pas
Heavy, sustained rainfall is expected for British Columbia's Lower Mainland through Tuesday night, prompting a warning from Environment Canada. The forecaster says a frontal system has already brought heavy rain to some parts of Metro Vancouver, and up to 50 millimetres could fall before Wednesday morning. Heavy precipitation can cause flash flooding, Environment Canada warned, adding that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.A special weather statement is in effect for the Coquihal
The bear was found dead in Foresthill in Placer County after someone reported hitting it with a vehicle. The next day, it was found with missing paws.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The family of an Alaska man fatally attacked by an enraged moose trying to protect her newborn twin calves said he was a nature photographer who knew the risks of taking photos in the wild and died doing what he loved.
Animals at a Chicagoland zoo are experiencing cicadas for the first time in 17 years. The Cicadas landed at the Brookfield Zoo on Tuesday afternoon, and have since become a tasty treat for all the animals living there.
The "gruesome discovery" of the remains of a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale is another blow to the species, a global environmental advocacy group says.
Incredible video shows the moment last week's derecho that slammed into the Houston metro overpowered a dream home in the making.
(Bloomberg) -- Temperatures will soar across Texas this week, further testing the state’s electrical grid as households and businesses switch on air conditioners to get relief from record seasonal highs.Most Read from BloombergThese Flight Routes Suffer the World’s Worst TurbulenceNvidia Delivers on AI Hype, Igniting $140 Billion Stock RallyCiti Trader Got 711 Warning Messages Before Sparking Flash CrashOne Dead After Singapore Air Flight Hit By Severe TurbulenceThe heat will also spread across
GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Five people died and at least 35 were hurt as powerful tornadoes ripped through Iowa, with one carving a path of destruction through the small city of Greenfield, officials said Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Tuesday's tornadoes killed four people in the Greenfield area, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office said a fifth person — a woman whose car was blown off the road — was killed by a twister about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away. Monica Zamarron, 4
Environment Canada had issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec Tuesday afternoon, as a storm moved east toward Ottawa and Montreal.Several regions had their thunderstorm watches turn into warnings throughout the afternoon. Those have since ended.As of Tuesday evening, a warning for areas in and around Cornwall, Ont., remain.Heavy downpours can cause flash floods, while strong wind gusts can toss objects and damage buildings and trees, warned the agency
Their sting feels like "a hot rusty knife." Europe is struggling to control the yellow-legged hornet's spread, and now it's here in the U.S.