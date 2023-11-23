Area rallying behind seized dog in need of surgery

A reader of Temagami Talk has anonymously donated $1,700 for the veterinary care of a dog rescued from a farm in the Temiskaming Shores area.

Temagami Talk administrator John Shymko is a volunteer with Northern Animals Rescue and Sanctuary. He’s also a musician and he had offered his American Stratocaster guitar to be auctioned online to raise the necessary funds for needed surgery for the dog.

However, a reader chose to donate the funds directly to the Northern Animals Rescue and Sanctuary to provide needed surgery for the great Pyrenees who has been diagnosed with an inflamed uterus (pyometra).

Shymko has decided to continue with the idea of auctioning his guitar, for which he paid $2,500 after tax. His goal is to raise more funds for the sanctuary to pay for surgeries for other animals there.

"It's a 2020 American Stratocaster, the Cadillac of guitars, a nice guitar," he said in a telephone interview.

He is creating a Facebook page for the online auction which will continue until December 17. He noted there are other animals at the sanctuary that require surgeries.

Meanwhile, sanctuary founder and president Jennifer MacKewn said in a telephone interview that the dog, which the veterinarian named Tara because she had never had a name, was delivered into the care of the sanctuary and will be receiving the surgery it needs.

She commented that Tara was taken from a farm from which other animals have also been seized.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian and assessed and found to be in need of the surgery at a cost of $1,700.

MacKewn said the executor in charge of the farm estate contacted her for assistance and said the sanctuary was "her last resort."

The dog had bitten the person attempting to rescue her, but MacKewn is determined to save her. "She's just terrified and exhausted. We want to give her a chance." She noted that Tara has never had a vaccine, nor been dewormed, nor had a flea tick check. She commented that, "if she doesn't find a home, she will stay here at the sanctuary with me."

The Rosborough Funny Farm in Ingram Township has received the other animals from the farm, and is now providing care for them.

