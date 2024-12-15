Areas of fog possible into early Sunday

CBC

Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings throughout B.C. for the weekend, including along the South Coast, where multiple stretches of highway were closed due to fallen trees and high winds. The province's driver information service, DriveBC, said the Sea to Sky Highway, or Highway 99, was closed in both directions due to a landslide at Brunswick Beach north of Lions Bay just after 10:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.Squamish RCMP said in a statement that the highway isn't expected to reope