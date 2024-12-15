Areas of fog possible into early Sunday
This week, learn why Greenland sharks can live for centuries, discover when Neanderthals and humans met, see the most volcanic world in our solar system, and more.
Upon arriving to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, the bear cub was dehydrated, anemic, underweight and suffering ear infections and a skin infection.
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings throughout B.C. for the weekend, including along the South Coast, where multiple stretches of highway were closed due to fallen trees and high winds. The province's driver information service, DriveBC, said the Sea to Sky Highway, or Highway 99, was closed in both directions due to a landslide at Brunswick Beach north of Lions Bay just after 10:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.Squamish RCMP said in a statement that the highway isn't expected to reope
Cold Friday, Quiet Start To The Weekend in south-central PA
Wildlife conservation groups are raising the alarm in Alberta over the expansion of hunting and trapping permits. Cougars are the latest to be targeted – adding to the growing list of animals who’ve faced relaxed regulations in the past year. As Heather Yourex-West reports, some are questioning the motivations of the minister behind these decisions.
A landslide outside of Lions Bay has closed a section of Highway 99. Thousands are without power as winds have been extremely gusty. More details with Amandeep Purewal.
While barometres got an unusual workout across eastern Ontario, the strong high paradoxically triggered an unusual feature across Lake Ontario
You never forget your first time seeing a giant salamander, according to Andy Hill.
On Friday, the cause of the Franklin Fire remained under investigation, Cal Fire said. Rain was also expected in the region Saturday, per the NWS.
An Australian zoo shared video from a surprise animal escape drill featuring the zoo's director playing the part of a fugitive cassowary.
A much-needed warm-up is happening on the Prairies, but it will come at a cost of freezing rain and dangerous travel conditions for eastern section Sunday and into Monday.
Strong wind, heavy rain, and alpine snow will be the story to start the weekend in British Columbia.
AccuWeather Forecasting Senior Director Dan DePodwin and AccuWeather Climate Expert Brett Anderson discuss top headlines related to climate change in the Dec. 13 edition of Climate In The News.
The beautiful weekend forecast across southern will end on a rainy note Sunday as a stateside system moves across the border
The overall and individual category winners of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Award have just been announced and you can see them in person this week.
The “Sounders” typically show up in Washington waters in March, the nonprofit said.
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte in the Indian Ocean were bracing for Cyclone Chido on Friday as the intense tropical storm whirred its way toward Africa's east coast.
Visibility was reduced to only a few meters in some areas and most of those braving the streets wore surgical masks or protected their faces with scarfs. (AP video shot by Ali Jabar)
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido, officials said Saturday, as the storm roared toward the east coast of the continent.