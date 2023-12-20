Areas Outside Santiago on Red Alert Amid Fast-Growing Fire

A status red fire alert was in place for Curacavi, in the western metropolitan area of Chile’s capital, Santiago, as a bushfire burned over 1,200 acres in a day by Wednesday, December 20, officials said.

Locals were urged to avoid exercising outdoors and to stay inside if they were vulnerable to smoke.

According to officials, the fire exhibited “extreme behavior” and tripled in size within a few hours on Tuesday, December 19. Credit: Patricia Gonzalez via Storyful