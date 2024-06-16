Arepas sold at stores in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach have been recalled

Arepas got recalled by a Lake Worth company after the company discovered a packaging mistake with potentially the ultimate consequences.

Villa Nueva’s recall notice says Arepas La Mejor, 25-ounce bags of Arepa de Chocolo, went to stores throughout the Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach areas with a label that doesn’t list milk as an ingredient. Not a big deal to most folks, but people with a milk allergy “run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

The UPC Code is 8 37654 78238.

Arepas La Mejor, 25-ounce bags of Arepas de Choclo/Chocolo

If milk’s not problem for you or anyone who might be eating the arepas, carry on as normal. If anyone who might eat the arepas has a milk allergy, return the bags to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Direct questions to Villa Nueva at 561-480-0132, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.