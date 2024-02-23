Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo, son of Real Madrid great, signs with Inter Miami

Another Argentine player joined Inter Miami on Friday, as the club announced the signing of midfielder Federico Redondo from Argentinos Juniors to a contract through the 2027 season, with an option for 2028.

Redondo, 21, is a member of Argentina’s U23 national team and the son of Fernando Redondo, who played for Argentinos Juniors, Tenerife, Real Madrid, AC Milan and the Argentina national team between 1985 to 2004.

Miami paid a transfer fee of about $5 million to get the rising Argentine talent, with performance incentives that could increase it to the $7 million range, per a league source. He has to go through the visa process, so will likely not be available for the next few games.

Inter Miami won its season opener 2-0 over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday and is on the road against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday (8:30 p.m., Apple TV MLS Season Pass).

He joins the team as a U22 Initiative player, replacing fellow Argentine Facundo Farias, who is out for the season after tearing an ACL and undergoing surgery. Under the U22 designation, only $200,000 of Redondo’s salary would count against the team salary charge (cap). Miami transferred Gregore to Brazilian club Botafogo to help clear space on the payroll for the acquisition of Redondo.

“We’re pleased to bring an exciting young midfielder like Federico to Inter Miami; he’s a very promising player who is sharp with the ball at his feet, and shows awareness out of possession,” said Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson, who played against Redondo’s father in the late 1990s. “We believe in his potential, but also feel he will immediately be a strong addition to our squad as we look to build on our successes in 2024.”

Redondo is a lanky deep-lying defensive midfielder who has drawn comparisons to a young Sergio Busquets. He came up through the Argentinos Juniors youth ranks and made his senior debut in 2022. He made 58 appearances for the team, scored two goals and had two assists.

“I’m very happy to join a club that is growing so much. It’s a great opportunity to share the pitch with top players, and fulfill a dream of playing with Leo [Lionel Messi],” said Redondo. “My role will be to link the defense with the attack and strengthen our defense. I’m looking forward to integrating in the group with my teammates. We must go step by step, but you have to dream big. The MLS has been growing and is on the way to being one of the world’s best leagues.”

Born in Spain, but with strong Argentine roots, he has represented the Argentine National team at the U-20 and U-23 levels. Redondo made four appearances at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 last year and played six games at the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament, as the U-23 team qualified for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games and finished as runners up. Redondo scored a goal in that tournament.

Redondo posted a farewell message to Argentinos Juniors fans on his Instagram account.

“Today I embark on a new chapter in my sports career. I want to say goodbye and thank the entire Argentinos family for the respect and affection they always gave me. To my teammates, the club workers, all the coaches, physical trainers, coordinators, executives, kit managers, medical staff and the fans for their unconditional support. ARGENTINOS ALWAYS IN MY HEART!”