Argentine pharmacists protest drug sales changes

STORY: Pharmacists gathered outside a court in Buenos Aires, where they filed an appeal to stop a presidential decree which proposes more than 300 measures to deregulate the South American country's ailing economy.

The proposed reform would allow the so-called over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and speciality pharmaceuticals to be sold outside pharmacies and enable their sale to non-registered personnel.

Protesting pharmacists said the new measure was "an encroachment on their profession" and that it would "undermine public safety".

Several demonstrations against Milei's agenda have taken place since he took office on Dec. 10.