Argentine universities protest budget cuts by taking classes to the streets

Storyful

Police made numerous arrests as hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators led by the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) group staged a sit-in protest outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday, October 14, calling for an arms embargo on Israel.Footage from journalist Talia Jane shows NYSE security officers wrestling with protesters trying to chain themselves to the doors of the building. Several others successfully chained themselves to NYSE doors while wearing t-shirts saying “Not in Our Name” and “Stop Arming Israel” as the main crowd of demonstrators seated in front of the building chanted, “Gaza bombed, Wall Street booms, arms embargo now.”The New York City Police Department (NYPD) then moved in and began arresting the sit-in protesters as a small group of counter-protesters waved Israeli flags nearby.JVP said the NYPD arrested “hundreds of Jewish protesters, dragging them out of a sit-in on Wall Street by their arms and legs.” Credit: Talia Jane via Storyful