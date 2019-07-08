Ariana Grande Addresses Tearful Performance: 'I'm Still Processing a Lot'

Ariana Grande took to Twitter on Sunday to explain to her fans why she was crying while performing "R.E.M." at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last night.

omg i luv her sm i rlly hope she takes this off the setlist if she needs to pic.twitter.com/s5501Aavwd — blake | alicia stan | saw ffh 🏳️‍🌈 (@thnkusabrina) July 7, 2019

After expressing her gratitude towards everyone from her fans to her team to her tour bus driver Kurt, Ariana pulled back the curtain a little bit, writing, "I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I cry a lot! I thank you for accepting my humanness."

See her statement in its entirety below.

This past May, it was the two-year anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing. Two months after Ariana and Pete Davidson called off their four-month engagement in October, she reportedly rushed to see him at NBC’s 30 Rock, where SNL is filmed, following the comedian's Instagram post where he wrote, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore."

Then, of course, Ariana continues to try and come to terms with the death of Mac Miller, who died on September 7, 2018 of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 26. And those are, at least, the issues she's dealing with that we know about.