Ariana Grande announces new single Yes, And? to be released this month

Ariana Grande has announced a new single called Yes, And? – which will be released on January 12.

The 30-year-old American singer, who is starring in the upcoming film adaptation of musical Wicked, posted a blurred photo of her face to Instagram on Sunday captioned: “yes, and? 1.12.”

This will be the first solo piece of music she has come out with since her 2020 album Positions, and the deluxe 2021 version which included a new single called Test Drive.

On the Ariana Grande shop website, the single is available to purchase as a CD for £3.99 with shipping starting from January 15.

The track list is formed of the single only and the CD comes in a gatefold wallet.

The Positions singer also posted a link to her Instagram which takes viewers to a page where you can pre-save the song on Spotify or pre-add it on Apple Music.

Before she announced the single, the star had been captured walking around in New York while wearing a sweatshirt with the words “yes, and?” printed on the front.

In another hint to fans, some days prior on December 27 the star posted a selection of photos to her Instagram, some of which showed her in a recording studio.

She captioned the post: “See you next year.”

Seven of the American singer’s tracks have gone to number one in the UK official singles chart including 2014 hit Problem featuring Iggy Azalea and 2018 song Thank U Next.

Her last album, which was released more than three years ago, went to number one in the UK albums chart.

Grande has released a number of other albums including Dangerous Woman (2016) and Thank U Next (2019), which both went to number one as well.

The singer started out as an actress on American children’s television channel Nickelodeon, portraying Cat Valentine on Victorious, before she went on to star in a spin-off show called Sam And Cat.

Her debut album Yours Truly was released in 2013 and peaked in the UK charts at number seven.

The pop superstar is starring as Glinda in the film adaptation of the famous musical that tells the backstory of The Wizard Of Oz.