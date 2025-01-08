Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater reunite in rare joint appearance a month after his ex wife spoke out

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater made a rare joint appearance as they stepped out together at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York.

The couple happily linked arms as they posed for snappers on the red carpet with their Wicked co-stars.

They were also seen exchanging a warm embrace before making their way to their table at the star-studded bash.

It was a big night for the blockbuster musical movie which was named Best Film. Lead star Cynthia Erivo also went home with the NBR Spotlight Award and director Jon M. Chu was named Best Director.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater (middle) pose with their Wicked co-stars and director (Getty Images for National Board)

Grande, 31, and 32-year-old Ethan’s united front comes after she recently attended the 2025 Golden Globes without him and one month after his ex-wife Lilly Jay, 32, broke her silence on their split.

Jay - with whom Broadway draw Slater shares a two-year-old son - opened up on the “public downfall of her marriage” in a a candid essay published for The Cut.

During the tell-all piece, the clinical psychologist recalled moving both herself and their then two-month-old baby boy to London while Slater filmed Wicked.

The former high school sweetheart’s relationship began to unravel after he met also married co-star Grande, whom he later left Jay for.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s outing came a month after his ex-wife spoke out about their relationship (Getty Images for National Board)

“I confidently moved to another country with my two-month-old baby and my husband to support his career,” Jay - who was married to Slater for five years - penned. “Consumed by the magic and mundanity of new motherhood, I didn’t understand the growing distance between us.”

Wicked went on to become the biggest grossing musical of all-time with a second film slated for release later this year.

Reflecting on their break-up in the shadow of the film’s success, Jay wrote: “There are days when I can’t escape the promotion of a movie associated with the saddest days of my life.

In the countless hours I spend rocking my son to sleep, pushing his stroller, marveling at his sweaty little hands grasping a crayon, I work diligently on my private project of accepting the sudden public downfall of my marriage.”