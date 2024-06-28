Ariana Grande criticized by Jeffrey Dahmer victim's family
While recently appearing on Penn Badgley's "Podcrushed" podcast, Grande revealed that she once told fans that her dream dinner guest would be Jeffrey Dahmer, TMZ reports. The singer reportedly had a fascination with serial killers while she was growing up, and she thought picking Dahmer's brain would be interesting. Dahmer, a cannibal, notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men. While in prison for his crimes in 1994, he was beaten to death. The mother of Tony Hughes, one of Dahmer's victims, is calling Grande out for glamorizing the murderer.