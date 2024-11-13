Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's 'Kismet' Outfit Coordinating Began on the First Day of “Wicked” Rehearsals

Turns out the duo’s inspired looks aren't so on the nose after all

Don Arnold/WireImage Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the "Wicked" premiere in Sydney on Nov. 3

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are taking the red carpet by storm with their Wicked-inspired looks ahead of the musical movie’s release later this month.

However, if you thought all that coordination took meticulous calculation, think again.

In an interview with content creator @aichark released on Nov. 7, Grande, 31, and Erivo, 37, revealed that many of their complementing ensembles, inspired by their characters Glinda and Elphaba, were actually not planned ahead of time — the stars are just that in sync. And they have been since “day one.”

Related: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Have Embodied Their Wicked Characters This Whole Press Tour — See Every Swankified Look

“Our first day of rehearsal we both wear Balenciaga hoodies. Mine was pink and said ‘gay’ and hers was black and said ‘Balenciaga’,” Grande revealed.

The actresses — who also have matching “For Good” tattoos — further revealed that many of the outfits worn during their recent joint appearances have not been organized, including the time they both brought a bit of Oz to the 2024 Oscars on March 10 and then at the 2024 Olympics on Jul. 16.

“It’s never really ever planned. It’s never planned. We just turn up and that’s what happens,” Erivo said.

Grande couldn’t help but call their synchronization “kismet.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Christophe Petit Tesson/PA Images via Getty Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bring wicked energy to the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They also revealed that, without knowing what the other was wearing, they ended up accessorizing their Nov. 3 Sydney premiere outfits with animal-inspired choker necklaces and rings. Grande wore butterfly pieces by Lorraine Schwartz and Erivo wore Roberto Coin lion pendants.

“We have just decided to keep surprising each other,” Erivo said.

Fans will get many more surprises indeed as the costars continue to make magic on the movie's press tour, which most recently saw Grande in an iridescent pink Versace gown and Erivo in a bewitching black Thom Browne design at the Mexico premiere on Nov. 11.

See all the can't-miss looks brought to you by the duo before Wicked hits theaters on Nov. 22. and go behind the scenes of Wicked with PEOPLE’s new special issue, available here.