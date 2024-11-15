Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Had a Rare PDA Moment on the Red Carpet Last Night



Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are in the middle of the extremely long Wicked press tour, and as a result just went red carpet official about a year into their relationship. In other words, things went from pretty private for these two, to very public. And they were spotted having an ultra sweet / rare PDA moment at Wicked's New York City premiere on Thursday night.

Like, these pics! I'm heartwarmed!

Marleen Moise - Getty Images

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

In case you missed it, Ethan recently opened up about his relationship with Ari to GQ, saying “Obviously, it was a really super big year and I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public. There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love. So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard."

He added, “But, of course, it was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited. I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it. I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”

For more on these two...

