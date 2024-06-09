Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Look Affectionate at Stanley Cup Game

On Saturday, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater enjoyed a date night at game one of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena. The couple were affectionate with one another as they were watching the Edmonton Oilers play the Florida Panthers.

They were both wearing Panthers merch as they laughed and chatted in the stands. Grande had her hair back with a taupe headband and wore silver hoops in her ears.



The star just released her music video for her new song “The Boy Is Mine,” which featured a star-studded cast including Penn Badgley, Brandy, and Monica. Grande played Catwoman in the video who is in pursuit of Badgley’s Mayor Max Starling.

Badgley wrote about the experience on Instagram, sharing a carousel of pictures from set and writing in the caption, “The boy may be yours but the pleasure was all mine @arianagrande thank you for inviting me into your orbit for a moment & @christhedirector for building a little world to play in for a day. Hey ma I’m in a music video! And in the presence of @brandy and @monicadenise?? Honored to be alongside these icons.”

Grande opened up before the release of her album Eternal Sunshine and how it related to her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

“The loss and grief that you hear some of the album, some of the heartbreak stuff, there was so much love and transparency,” she said. “That was something I really wanted to make sure was captured, wasn’t like a ‘f-ck you’ at all and ever. Even track number 2 [“bye”], I tried to make sure it was kind and giving credit for trying and for the goodness that there was. So, that was a tricky balance for me because I definitely had some sessions where I was writing more emotionally and reactively but that’s also very human so I didn’t want to erase all of it.”

