Ariana Grande Gets Why ‘Wicked’ Fans Are Nervous About Her Casting: As a Fan I’d Say, ‘Why the F—? Kill Me. I’ve Waited 20 Years for This’

Ariana Grande understands why some “Wicked” fans have reservations about her playing Glinda in the film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical.

During a recent interview with the “Sentimental Men” podcast, Grande was asked what scared her the most after she was offered the part in the Universal’s movie musical.

“I felt a little bit of the initial nervousness or the sort of preconceived notions about what I might be able to deliver or not deliver, or why I would be wrong or whatever,” Grande responded. She later noted how fans of the musical might’ve only recognized her from her pop songs when her casting was announced, saying, “Going off of ‘Side to Side,’ I probably would’ve said the same thing. I probably would’ve said, ‘Why the fuck? Kill me. I’ve waited 20 years for this. Kill me.’ I would’ve said that — as a fan from the outside knowing of only ‘7 Rings,’ probably — I’d say, ‘Well, that’s bullshit.’ So, you know, I get it.”

Grande’s casting in “Wicked” received mixed reactions online after it was announced in 2021. Before she was a Grammy-winning pop singer, Grande made her Broadway debut in 2008 as Charlotte in “13: The Musical.” She then played Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon shows “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat.”

Grande has spoken in the past about the role of Glinda being a childhood dream. During her interview with the “Sentimental Men” podcast, she explained how she put aside her music career while filming “Wicked” in order to be able to do the character justice. She even got emotional when discussing the subject out loud. “When something once in a lifetime, like this, happens,” she said as tears welled up in her eyes, “every single second counts.”

“Wicked” is directed by Jon M. Chu, who also helmed the 2021 film adaption of “In the Heights,” and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The movie musical will be released in two parts, with Part 1 premiering in theaters Nov. 22.

