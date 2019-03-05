Ariana Grande Has Her Very Own Starbucks Drink, Because of Course She Does

Yesterday, March 4, Ariana Grande posted a mysterious tweet directed at Starbucks that featured a string of seemingly random emoji. But it turns out she wasn't just craving caffeine. The singer just unveiled that she's actually teamed up with the coffee company to release her very own drink: the Cloud Macchiato.

Starbucks then revealed in a tweet that the new drink comes in caramel and cinnamon, and the Cloud Macchiatos are "so light and fluffy they’re basically a cloud in a cup." No, there is no Grande-branded sweetener involved, but the concoction does contain a vanilla-flavored foam made with egg white powder, which causes it to appear cloudlike. That frothy quality also explains why the company had been nonstop tweeting about clouds in the last 24 hours.

“We’ve long been fans of Ariana Grande’s (and we’re both fans of Clouds), so we’re excited to work with her to celebrate the debut of Cloud Macchiato,” Starbucks said in a statement, according to USA Today.

Grande, meanwhile, tweeted a few photos of herself in a Starbucks apron and hashtagged them #starbucksambassador. Within just a few minutes, fans had already swarmed their local baristas and started posting pictures of the drink. One fan, whom Ariana retweeted, let the world know that they could "officially confirm that the caramel cloud macchiato does indeed slap."

However, others had some very legitimate questions. The egg white powder doesn't appear to be safe for vegans who still want a side of cloud in their beverage. And others took issue with Grande's partnering up with a big corporation so close to International Women's Day, calling it a version of "branded female empowerment." (Starbucks has shared that for International Women's Day, it's also planning to release two playlists, one which will include Grande.)

"You cannot write better parody of woke capitalism than the actual thing," one Twitter user wrote, adding, "Happy International Women's Day from Ariana Grande and Starbucks. You're doing feminism with the coffee." Grande only responded to say International Women's Day is on March 8, but didn't address the criticism further.

Grande later tweeted about her upcoming tour, which is going to keep her busy the next few months—we're guessing she's going to be drinking a lot of her own coffee when she needs a boost.