Ariana Grande Just Canceled Her Next Show Due to a ‘Painful’ Illness

Ariana Grande revealed she canceling the next show on her Sweetener World Tour after telling her fans she's "very sick" due to a painful unknown illness that's making it hard for her to breathe.
The Thank U, Next hitmaker announced the news in a heartfelt video posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 17, ahead of her scheduled performance in Lexington, Kentucky. In it, she said she came to this decision after much contemplation, but believes this is the right thing to do for her health.
"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I'm not really sure what's going on but I, unfortunately, don't think I'll be able to push through tonight and I'm so upset and sorry," Grande said, fighting back tears.
The pop star went on to say that fans will be refunded the money for their tickets and that she'll give everyone an update once she's figured out what's going on with her.
A day earlier, on Saturday, Grande explained that her throat and head "are still in so much pain" via Instagram Stories, adding that it's been difficult to breathe during her concerts. She also revealed she'd been struggling with her health since her show in London last month.
“Hi my loves so I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” Grande wrote. “I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”
Although canceling her next concert was "the last thing" she wanted to do, Grande said she wanted to share this post as a "gentle heads up" in case she can't "make the show happen."
She continued, “I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point."
“I’m on all the meds, getting IV drips, doing everything I possibly can to pull through,” Grande added. “Just a scary feeling.”
A few hours later she followed it up with a second update, writing, "Still can't swallow or lift my head. Love u."
"Medicated af and hoping to wake up better. Seeing doc again in AM and will let you know about show. I'm so sorry again. It's catching up to me I guess. Love u the most," she added.
"Love u. Sorry for the anxious updates and oversharing. I just don't want anyone not aware of what's going on ahead of time," she added in a third Instagram Story. "You know I push through and hide things as often as I can/as well as I can when sick and wouldn't say something unless it were really tough."
This isn't the first time Grande has been so open and honest about her health. Last year she was also candid about therapy and how it saved her life following some traumatic moments in her life, which included the Manchester bombing, the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, and the end of her engagement with Pete Davidson.
"In all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times," she tweeted at the time. “If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible.” In April, she shared a photo of her brain scan via Instagram to show her "terrifying" levels of PTSD.
Wishing Grande some much deserved rest and a speedy recovery!
