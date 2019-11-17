Ariana Grande Just Canceled Her Next Show Due to a ‘Painful’ Illness

Ariana Grande revealed she canceling the next show on her Sweetener World Tour after telling her fans she's "very sick" due to a painful unknown illness that's making it hard for her to breathe.

The Thank U, Next hitmaker announced the news in a heartfelt video posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 17, ahead of her scheduled performance in Lexington, Kentucky. In it, she said she came to this decision after much contemplation, but believes this is the right thing to do for her health.

"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I'm not really sure what's going on but I, unfortunately, don't think I'll be able to push through tonight and I'm so upset and sorry," Grande said, fighting back tears.

The pop star went on to say that fans will be refunded the money for their tickets and that she'll give everyone an update once she's figured out what's going on with her.

A day earlier, on Saturday, Grande explained that her throat and head "are still in so much pain" via Instagram Stories, adding that it's been difficult to breathe during her concerts. She also revealed she'd been struggling with her health since her show in London last month.

“Hi my loves so I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” Grande wrote. “I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

Although canceling her next concert was "the last thing" she wanted to do, Grande said she wanted to share this post as a "gentle heads up" in case she can't "make the show happen."

She continued, “I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point."

“I’m on all the meds, getting IV drips, doing everything I possibly can to pull through,” Grande added. “Just a scary feeling.”

A few hours later she followed it up with a second update, writing, "Still can't swallow or lift my head. Love u."

"Medicated af and hoping to wake up better. Seeing doc again in AM and will let you know about show. I'm so sorry again. It's catching up to me I guess. Love u the most," she added.

