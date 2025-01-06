Ariana Grande leads colour trend with 1966 archival gown at Golden Globes

Wicked star Ariana Grande said she was channelling “follow the yellow brick road” with her 1966 archival Givenchy gown as she led a yellow gold trend at the Golden Globes.

The pop heavyweight and actress exuded old Hollywood glamour with satin white opera gloves on the red carpet where she was celebrating being a first-time nominee for her role as Glinda in the Wizard Of Oz prequel.

Grande, wearing a Audrey Hepburn era-yellow dress, told Variety that she was “excited” to find the number in her characters favourite colour as she led Hollywood stars descending on the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Cate Blanchett arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, also wearing the “colour of the night” was Cate Blanchett, nominated for best performance by a female actress in a limited series or TV movie for Disclaimer, in a gold sparkling number as metallic had a moment on the red carpet.

Mindy Kaling arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Office star Mindy Kaling also opted for a gold Ashi Studio off-the-shoulder floor-length gown.

Nikki Glaser arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nikki Glaser, the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes, was also sporting a gold plunging satin bustier top and a draped skirt as she is also nominated for best performance in stand-up comedy on TV for her special Someday You’ll Die.

In a pre-recorded interview, she said she has six to seven outfit changes during the show.

Ali Wong arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Another trend of the evening was the colour red, with Ali Wong sporting a tulle bustier Balenciaga gown with black opera gloves – she is nominated in the same category for her Single Lady Netflix special.

Dakota Fanning arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Dakota Fanning, nominated for best female supporting actor for her role in Netflix’s Ripley, wore a bold red gown with a thigh-high split.

Andrew Scott on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also nominated for his role in Ripley was Irish star Andrew Scott, sporting a monochromatic style in a bold light blue suit on the carpet.

The awards are taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.