Ariana Grande Receives Glinda’s Original ‘Wizard of Oz’ Wand From Drew Barrymore: ‘Oh My God!’ | Video

The “Wicked” press tour continues to defy expectations, this time in the form of Drew Barrymore’s new interview with Ariana Grande.

Ahead of her upcoming episode on Thursday, “The Drew Barrymore Show” dropped a teaser with the actress behind Galinda/Glinda, where she was surprised with the iconic wand from the “The Wizard of Oz.”

“I have something that’s extremely exciting and special. It actually was owned by The Smithsonian and now it’s owned in private hands — but for the purposes of our sit-down, they loaned it to us,” Barrymore explained in Tuesday’s preview clip. “Bring out the original Glinda wand, please.”

“Are you serious right now? Thank you guys, it’s been fun,” Grande replied as she feigned an early exit with the prop. “How did you even pull this off? Oh my god, did you break in?”

“I have to give credit to everyone on this show, because literally we were so excited about you coming here, we were like, ‘OK, let’s get the wand, let’s get Nonna,'” Barrymore added. “That is the original wand from ‘Wizard of Oz.’”

Indeed, the starry silver wand was first seen held by actress Billie Burke in the 1939 film. But this isn’t the first time Grande has been in awe over a thrillifying set piece as of late.

As part of NBC and Peacock’s “Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked,” the “Popular” singer discussed with co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey just how important props and costumes were in bringing their musical film to life.

“I’m excited to attempt to get through airport security with this,” she joked while holding her pink iteration of the wand on the Universal set. “I don’t think I’ll be stopped. We have to take these home. It’s kind of emotional, I don’t want to let go of it.”

“We’re so lucky to have these physically grounding pieces,” Grande added of Elphaba’s broom. “When you put the costume on, when you put her shoes on, when you hold our things and wear our crowns, when we’re supported by such brilliant artists who designed these pieces — that just takes it to the next level.”

“Wicked – Part I” is now playing in theaters. “The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays in syndication on CBS stations.

