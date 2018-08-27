Ariana Grande Restarts Performance After Fan Says They Weren't Recording Yet

Ariana Grande took a break from making out with Pete Davidson and talking

Ariana Grande took a break from making out with Pete Davidson and talking about his BDE to host a private show for die-hard fans ― and even stopped the show for one of them.

In a now-viral video taken at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday, the pop star is seen beginning her single “Raindrops” when a fan screams out, “Wait, start again. I wasn’t recording!”

SOMEONE SAID “WAIT START AGAIN I WASNT RECORDING” AND SHE DID LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/IEAhCM2YzX — meliss (@majestcbitch) August 26, 2018

“Someone said, ‘Start again. I wasn’t recording.’ And I listen! I listen. I was like, ‘Sure, are you ready now?’” said Grande, giggling into the microphone in response to the excited fan.

The fan later tweeted the moment in a frantic video:

OMG I SAID WAIT I WASNT READY START AGAIN AND ARIANA FUCKING HEARD ME AND STARTED AGAIN!!!! #SweetenerSessionsLA#SweetenerSessionspic.twitter.com/uUnJgCVEcc — Urge (@urge4sergee) August 26, 2018

The audience was composed of 1,600 Grande fans who were all clearly excited to listen to her new album, “Sweetener,” and Variety indicated that Grande allowed the crowd to decide a portion of the set list for the evening.

Earlier in the night, Grande was introduced by her fiance, Davidson, who reportedly said, “I can’t believe she talks to me,” before she hit the stage.

How... sweet!