Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Moment with Boyfriend Ethan Slater While Adjusting His Bow Tie at L.A. “Wicked” Premiere

Grande and Slater, who play Glinda and Boq in ‘Wicked,’ met while filming the movie in late 2022

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Ariana Grande adjusts Ethan Slater's tie at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Wicked' on Nov. 9, 2024

Ariana Grande is all about lending a helping hand.

The Eternal Sunshine singer, 31, shared a cute moment with her boyfriend Ethan Slater at the Los Angeles premiere of their movie Wicked when she adjusted his bow tie on the red carpet on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The moment occurred as the pop star and Slater, 32, posed for photos at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion alongside Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and other Wicked castmates, as well as the stars of the show's original Broadway run, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

Grande reached out and — smiling widely — straightened Slater's tie.



The "We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" singer paid homage to her Wicked character Glinda in a custom Thom Browne pink-and-white gingham dress with a bolero jacket, completing the look with gloves and an elegant updo. Slater, meanwhile, sported a sharp velvet green suit.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande at the ‘Wicked’ Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 9, 2024

Slater — who plays the character Boq in the movie — has praised Grande's performance in their new film, sharing that he is "really proud" of her in a GQ interview published on Oct. 30,

"She’s poured herself into it," the Broadway star said, adding that he is "really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”

The SpongeBob SquarePants musical alum also spoke about the challenges of a public-facing relationship, saying there is "something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public."

"Some of the hard parts that you’re talking about are the personal-life stuff that everybody in the world goes through," he said. "And so I am really focused on the real people in my life, who those things affect, and doing right by every real person and not the Twitter people who comment on it."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande on Nov. 9, 2024

Grande and Slater met when filming for Wicked began in late 2022. They confirmed their romance in July 2023. The relationship came on the heels of Grande's separation from ex-husband Dalton Gomez and Slater's separation from ex-wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son.

Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, stars Grande Erivo, Slater, Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage and Michelle Yeoh.

Wicked will be released in two parts, with the first in theaters on Nov. 22.

