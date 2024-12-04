Ariana Grande Speechless After Drew Barrymore's 'Oz-Some' Surprise

Drew Barrymore left Ariana Grande briefly speechless when she surprised her with something truly “Oz-some.”

During an interview that will be airing on Thursday, Barrymore presented the “Wicked” star with a wand used by Billie Burke, who played Glinda in the 1939 film “The Wizard Of Oz.”

Barrymore teased the surprise by telling Grande she had “something that’s extremely exciting and special” to show her.

She then explained that the object was something that had been previously owned by the Smithsonian and is now in private hands.

“But for the purposes of our sit-down, they loaned it to us,” Barrymore said before asking a staffer to “bring out the original Glinda wand, please.”

Grande was speechless at the opportunity to hold a piece of Hollywood history and covered her mouth in shock.

“Are you serious right now?” she finally asked, heading offstage with the wand and telling Barrymore and the audience, “Thank you guys, it’s been fun” before admitting she was just joking.

But Barrymore wasn’t joking about how Grande, in a pink strapless gown, looked holding the wand.

“You look so perfect with it,” she said.

“How did you even, how did you pull this off? Oh my God, did you break in?” Grande asked.

Barrymore said everyone on the show was “so excited about you coming here” that they all decided, “‘OK, let’s get the wand.’”

“That is the original wand from ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ So there you go,” she explained.

Grande still appeared overwhelmed and could only say, “Oh my God.”

The segment officially airs Thursday, but you can get a taste of it in the Instagram video below.

