Ariana Grande thanks 'Botox and Juvederm' after receiving Rising Star Award

Ariana Grande thanked "Botox and Juvederm" after receiving the Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Friday (03.01.25).

The 31-year-old singer and actress received the award from 'White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge and poked fun at her child star past during her speech.

She quipped: "You don't know how much it means to me. I've been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words 'rising star' again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm.

"I thought I'd be hearing 'slightly withering star' or 'drooping star' by now so thank you."

'Wicked' star Ariana also praised Coolidge as a "comedic genius whose brilliance has inspired my entire life".

She went on to thank 'Wicked' director Jon M Chu and co-star Cynthia Erivo, before sharing how comedy has shaped her life.

According to PEOPLE, she said: "Being able to play Glinda the Good was not only the honour of my life but it felt like a homecoming. For those of you who don't know, I started out in stand-up comedy. My first professional gig was in our living room in Boca Raton, Fla., [to entertain] my grandparents. I was 4 years old and my mom gave me $5.

"I learned early on that laughter was one of our greatest escapes and I remember the infectious impact that it had, not only on the people in my life, but how it fed me in return. And the past 10 years when I was really focused on music I really missed that feeling. So it really does it feel like the beginning of a new chapter."

Speaking previously about Ariana, Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said "Ariana Grande is an iconic global performer, who has seamlessly transitioned to film in her first major starring role, proving herself to be a multifaceted and undeniable talent. This role is certain to be the beginning of the many accolades she will garner throughout her acting career."

Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Adrien Brody and the casts of 'Emilia Pérez' and 'Conclave' were also feted at the awards ceremony.