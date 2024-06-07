Ariana Grande Tweeted in 2011 That Playing Glinda in “Wicked” Was Her ‘Dream Role’

Grande spoke about the upcoming movie on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Thursday, June 6

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Ariana Grande on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ariana Grande made her dreams come true.

On Thursday, June 6, the singer and actress, 30, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she discussed her role of Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of the smash hit Broadway musical, Wicked.

During the conversation, Fallon, 49, said he saw a tweet Grande posted way back in 2011 about her “dream role” in the production, which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

“I found a tweet that you put out in 2011 by the way,” the host said as he held up a card that featured the pop star's post.

Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/Instagram Ariana Grande's 2011 Wicked tweet

Fallon continued, “It said, ‘Loved seeing Wicked again … amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole.”

“You did it!" Fallon yelled as the audience cheered.

“It’s just so surreal to see, of course, the response. You know, this is something that Cynthia and I lived every single day. The brilliant Cynthia Erivo,” Grande said as she spoke about the public’s response to the trailer. “And you know it was ours for so long and it was just every single day for such a long time.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Ariana Grande (left) and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

She went on to add that the love that she and Erivo, 37, have received from fans and supporters “has been really overwhelming.”

“But the funniest thing is people saying, ‘It must be so weird to see it with all the VFX now, isn’t that weird?,’ " she said. “And I’m like, ‘Well yes, they did add some flying monkeys and some animals, but these were really practical sets that we were so blessed to be a part of. Nathan [Crowley] designed these incredible sets and spent months and months building them.”

Grande continued, “So what you’re seeing is where we got to be for two years. It was just so special.”

Last month, the "Just Like Magic" singer revealed that her first day filming was the “most emotional day of my life.”

"All I remember was holding hands with Cynthia and [director] Jon [M. Chu] and crying. And [Jon] saying, 'Welcome to Wicked,' " she told Variety at the 2024 Met Gala.

Speaking of Erivo, she added, "She is really truly my sister. We really found in each other things we needed."

Alongside Grande’s Glinda, Erivo plays the role of Elphaba in the upcoming movie.The film adaptation also stars Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, as well as Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

In April 2022, it was revealed that the movie would be released in two parts. The first film will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Read the original article on People.