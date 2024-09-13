Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater Finalizes Divorce from Lilly Jay

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2023 that Slater, who is currently dating Ariana Grande, had separated from his wife, with whom he shares a baby son

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay in New York City on June 4, 2018

Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay are officially divorced.

The Spamalot actor, 31, and his wife have finalized their split on Thursday, Sept. 12, after five years of marriage, TMZ reports. He began dating his Wicked movie costar Ariana Grande after his separation from Jay earlier this year

Slater and Jay filed for divorce in New York. The terms of the settlement are sealed.

The former couple began dating in 2012. They married in November 2018, and share one child: a son, whom they welcomed in August 2022.

Representatives for Slater and Jay did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for more information on Friday.



Theo Wargo/Getty Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay in New York City on Nov. 5, 2018

Related: Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater Returns to New York amid Divorce from Estranged Wife Lilly Jay

Slater filed for divorce in New York City on July 26, per TMZ. The reason for his split from Jay was not listed. PEOPLE reached out to both Slater and Jay for comment at the time.

Although Slater's Instagram is now private, he previously shared various posts with Jay that included a post on Mother's Day that was "liked" by Grande, 30, and read, "Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world. - from me and this little guy."

The latter post came a few months after Slater revealed he and Jay had welcomed their first child together by sharing a photo of a onesie that read “Wicked Cute.”

He also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by sharing a tribute that referred to Jay as his "best friend" and included the text, "4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Dominik Bindl/WireImage, Theo Wargo/Getty Ariana Grande; Ethan Slater; Lilly Jay

Related: Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Relationship Timeline

In a conversation with Page Six published in July 2023, Jay broke her silence about Slater's romance with Grande, alleging, “My family is just collateral damage.”

Jay also said she was focused on being "a good mom" to her and Slater's child, adding in reference to Grande's own breakup from husband Dalton Gomez, "The story is her and Dalton."

Grande separated from husband Gomez, 28, in July 2023 nearly two years of marriage. A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since their split. They settled their divorce in early October 2023, just weeks after filing.

Since Grande and Slater’s romance became public, the couple has tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and keep things low-key.

As a source told PEOPLE in September 2023, “They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.