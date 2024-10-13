Ariana Grande's Britney Spears Impression Is Far From 'Low-Key' In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Ariana Grande vowed to keep it “low-key” and not make it about herself in her return as host of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

But it didn’t take long for the “Wicked” star to break her promise as she did her impression of Britney Spears in a musical opening monologue.

“I’m not gonna do my impressions, no Britney Spears today, if you ask me again, I’ll say the same thing — oh no, baby, baby,” sang Grande as she imitated the singer’s hit song ”...Baby One More Time.”

She also broke out impressions of Miley Cyrus and Gwen Stefani.

“I’m not gonna do Gwen Stefani ‘cause — don’t think, promise I’m not singin’, any new impressions, I won’t sing because it hurts,” she belted in the tune of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak.”

Grande — who plays Glinda in the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed films — said that her latest acting role is “awesome” because she is “such a theater kid.”

“It’s every theater kid’s dream to either play Glinda or Elphaba, well, it’s every theater kid’s dream to lose their virginity but their second dream is of course to be in ‘Wicked,’” Grande quipped.

She also referred to doing double duty as host and musical guest on “SNL” back in March 2016.

“And we were right on the verge of electing our first female president so I guess second time’s a charm,” Grande said.

Grande was also joined by “SNL” cast member and her “Wicked” co-star Bowen Yang, who plays Pfannee in the film adaptation of the musical.

You can check out more of Grande’s opening monologue below.

Ariana Grande’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/vIvxzDqbTu — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 13, 2024

