Ariana Grande's Italian family struggle to accept her vegan diet

During an appearance on Hot Ones that aired on Thursday, the superstar ate vegan wings while she tested out various hot sauces, Host Sean Evans asked Ariana whether her family had landed on the "perfect Venn diagram" between her plant-based preferences and their Italian cooking, and accordingly, she joked that her grandmother really doesn't "want to remember" ."It's so funny because my family always forgets. I don't think they forget; I think they don't want to remember. My nonna always offers me meatballs and I'm like, 'No, thank you, I'm still plant-based.'".