Ariana Grande's stalker pleads guilty to several charges
Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown has been convicted of several charges and faces more than three years in prison. He has pleaded guilty to stalking Grande from 1 February 2021 to 26 June 2022, while she had an active restraining order, committing First Degree Residential Burglary at her Montecito residence on 26 June 2022, and making Criminal Threats against her on 10 September 2021. Santa Barbara County District D.A. John T. Savrnoch announced on Thursday that Brown is due to be sentenced in May to three years and eight months in prison.