Ariana Madix and Boyfriend Daniel Wai: A Complete Post–Tom Sandoval Relationship Timeline

Presley Ann/Getty Images

There are no winners when it comes to breakups—except perhaps in the case of Ariana Madix and boyfriend Daniel Wai. While the Bravo world is still watching Scandoval unfold, Madix has been spending time with someone new, the extremely hunky Wai.

Madix and Tom Sandoval had been together for nearly a decade when she discovered that he'd been having a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, whom Madix had considered one of her closest friends. Luckily, Madix and karma vibe like that, because it would be only a couple of weeks before she met her new man. Here’s how it all went down between Ariana Madix and boyfriend Daniel Wai.

March 1, 2023: Madix discovers her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, has been having an affair with their costar and friend Raquel Leviss. You can read all about Scandoval here.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20027 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

March 10–12, 2023: Madix reportedly meets Wai at a mutual friend’s wedding, according to a source that spoke to People. At first it looked like just a light rebound fling, but they “have a special bond,” the source tells the publication in May. “Even though he lives in New York City, they’ve been able to make it work.”

April 16, 2023: Madix and Wai are first spotted together at Coachella. Not only does Wai share multiple photos with the reality star on his Instagram Stories, but the pair are also seen locking lips during Bad Bunny’s set.

CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

April 18, 2023: Madix is photographed kissing the personal trainer while dropping him off at LAX airport. Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval is asked how he feels about Madix’s Coachella hookup. “I love that,” he tells TMZ.

May 4, 2023: Madix and Wai are photographed kissing in New York City.

May 16, 2023: Madix shares a photo with Wai from their NYC dinner date at Daniel, a fancy French restaurant on the Upper East Side. Get all the deets about their NYC adventures here.

Ariana Madix Spotted On Dinner Date With New Beau Daniel Wai Instagram/@arianamadix

May 17, 2023: Madix plays it coy when asked about her new man during her post-finale appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I’ll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied,” she said.

After the taping, the pair are photographed leaving the Clubhouse. Madix is all smiles as Wai carries her bags.

May 18, 2023: Madix is reportedly “falling in love” with Wai. “Ariana’s been telling people in her circle that she’s falling in love with him,” a source tells People. “It’s happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they’re having fun, and she’s happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy.”

August 25, 2023: During an appearance on Scheana Shay’s Sceananigans podcast, Madix shares a rare update about their relationship. “He’s a very grounding, calming, positive energy,” she says, per Page Six. “He’s very like, always trying to help with things.”

Regarding their future, Madix says she’s “gonna keep doing what makes me happy,” adding, “He is someone who does bring a whole lot of happiness and really just calming, positive energy to my life, so I’m gonna keep him around.”

December 6, 2023: After Madix places third on Dancing With the Stars, Wai congratulates her on Instagram, writing, “I am so proud of you and you are so amazing and to me you are the champ, the people's champ.”

January 29, 2024: Madix makes her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, a dream come true for the star, who moved to Los Angeles to become an actor. Her VPR sisters are in the audience to support her, as is Wai. Like a good boyfriend, he brought her flowers.

Ariana Madix Joins The Cast Of "Chicago" On Broadway Bruce Glikas

February 7, 2024: An episode of Vanderpump Rules airs in which Madix says she can see herself wanting children with Wai. “In retrospect, Tom [Sandoval] being my partner affected my feelings on having kids a lot more than I thought it did,” she told the camera. “I feel like with Dan, I've kind of had my eyes open to the fact that there are different types of partners out there who would actually be a real 50-50 partner, or if I can only give 10% that day, he's ready to give 90,” said Madix.

May 5, 2024: Madix gets mushy on her man's birthday, writing in an Instagram post, “happy birthday to the most handsome man i know who always lets me have the first and last bite 👑💖🥵”

This post will be updated.

