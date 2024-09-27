Ariana Madix Responds After Lily Collins Says She Couldn’t Get a Sandwich from Her Shop (Exclusive)

Lily Collins previously told Andy Cohen that she tried to get a sandwich from Madix's shop but couldn't because of the long line

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Ariana Madix; Lily Collins

Ariana Madix wants to help Lily Collins trade in French pastries for a Los Angeles sandwich.

Madix spoke to PEOPLE at the DirecTV Gets Real party hosted by DirecTV, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, Sept. 26. She says she wants to assist the Emily in Paris actress get her hands on a sub from her sandwich shop, Something About Her, after Collins had some trouble with the shop's long line.

Collins revealed the sandwich snafu on the Sept. 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live. During the episode, Andy Cohen asked Collins and Ashley Park for their Bravo-related opinions.

After a few Real Housewives of Orange County and Below Deck questions, the TV host asked, “Thoughts on the level of fame Ariana Madix has achieved?”

“Girl is on fire!” Collins replied and Park echoed the sentiment, adding, “And she’s doing a show eight times a week, you know? And I have respect for anyone who does that.”

“I have one bone to pick, though,” Collins said. “I tried to go to Something About Her on the opening day of [Emily in Paris] coming out, part one. Line down the block — which, by the way, great news — but like, couldn’t get a sandwich. I needed a sandwich and couldn’t get my sandwich!”

When asked about “sandwichgate” at the DirecTV Gets Real party, which Madix hosted, the Love Island USA host was eager to get Collins back.

“Any time she wants to come back, Lily, we got you, come back any time,” Madix says.

Madix opened Something About Her with her fellow Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney back in May. The rom-com-themed sandwich shop was a long time coming — the pair first announced plans to open the shop in 2022. Once open, it was met with immediate popularity.

Dylan Riley Something About Her is owned by 'Vanderpump Rules' stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney

The West Hollywood spot’s menu items are named after rom-com leading ladies like Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz and Diane Keaton.

Madix says her favorite now is the Nancy, named after filmmaker Nancy Meyers. "I go through phases with all of our sandwiches," she says. "Right now I’m in a Nancy phase, it’s our BLT and it’s just so good — like the bacon is so crispy."



