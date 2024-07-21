Ariana Madix Is Secretly Rehearsing for Her Broadway Return to “Chicago” While at the “Love Island” Villa (Exclusive)

The reality TV star tells PEOPLE she will only have "two days to rehearse" before reprising her role in the long-running musical

Lila Seeley/PEACOCK; Bruce Glikas/WireImage Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix is putting on her dancing shows while at the villa!

The Love Island USA host has been preparing for her August return to the Broadway musical Chicago while staying in Fiji as the reality show films in real time.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Madix says that she hasn’t "really had time to rehearse" but she’s been warming up her musical tricks while in the South Pacific country.

"I have been doing my vocal warmups that my voice coach has sent and I did, yesterday in the gym at the hotel, start doing a 'Hot Honey Rag' in the mirror," she continues, referring to the big Fosse-inspired dance sequence at the end of the musical. "But I was nervous that people would walk in! 'I wonder what's going on with this crazy lady?' "

The Vanderpump Rules star adds that she’ll only have "two days to rehearse" before going on stage, but has been reeling in her dance movies because she doesn’t want to "scare" anyone.

Related: Ariana Madix Says Her Love Island Outfits Are Like 'Children' to Her: 'Can't Pick a Favorite' (Exclusive)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ariana Madix

Related: Ariana Madix Makes Razzle-Dazzling Debut in Broadway's Chicago with Support from Vanderpump Rules Costars

PEOPLE exclusively announced in May that Madix will reprise her role of murderous adulteress Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival. Her run will start on Aug. 1 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City and is set to conclude on Sept. 1, after receiving a 6-performance extension. She made her Broadway debut in the show for a 10-week run in January that broke box office records.

The reality TV star has a musical theater background, having studied the craft at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla, after which she moved to N.Y.C. Eventually, she relocated to Los Angeles and landed the bartending job that got her cast in Lisa Vanderpump's show Vanderpump Rules.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

"To say this is a fulfillment of a lifelong dream would be an understatement," Madix told PEOPLE during a press event for the long-running musical in January. "This is quite literally everything to me. It's all I've ever wanted. And to be here now, having this full-circle moment ... I feel so beyond grateful."



Related: Ariana Madix Razzle Dazzles as Roxie Hart in First Footage of Rehearsals for Broadway's Chicago (Exclusive)

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Ariana Madix in January 2024 before making her Broadway debut

Chicago follows two murderous women who use their criminal notoriety to find fame in the Vaudeville circuit. The musical originally premiered in 1975 with legendary leading ladies Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera playing Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, respectively.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The show – which features the hit songs "All That Jazz," "The Cell-Block Tango" and "When You’re Good to Mama" – was revived in 1996 with Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth, and went on to win six Tony Awards including best revival.

An all-star movie adaptation of the musical was released in 2002 with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger in the lead roles. The movie went on to win six Oscar Awards, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Zeta-Jones.

Tickets for Chicago are on sale now at chicagothemusical.com.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.