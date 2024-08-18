Ariana Madix's Brother Jeremy Charged with Attempting to Bring 100 Lbs. of Cannabis Through Airport Security

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star's brother was stopped by a U.S. customs agent back in February after he and a friend allegedly packed dozens of bags of cannabis into suitcases

Getty(2) Ariana Madix and Jeremy Madix

Jeremy Madix, the brother of Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, was arrested after allegedly trying to take more than 100 pounds of cannabis with him on a flight to Germany.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, Jeremy, 32, was traveling through Orlando International Airport to Frankfurt with a friend named Jonah Ahad at around 8 p.m. local time on Feb. 16, 2024, when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent stopped the pair. TMZ was the first to report the news.

In the documents, which were filed in Orange County, Florida, courts on Feb. 23, the customs agent who stopped Jeremy and Ahad claimed that he searched their three suitcases, including two large black Tumi suitcases and a black Briggs & Riley suitcase.

The agent then alleged that the suitcases contained "a large amount of green leafy substance in vacuum-sealed bags in all of the suitcases," and the warrant added that the plants tested "presumptive positive" for cannabis.

Ariana Madix/Instagram Ariana and Jeremy Madix

Soon after, per the warrant, an Orlando Police Department detective took custody of the suitcases and alleged that the bags with Jeremy's name on the tags contained 64 vacuum-sealed bags of about 76 pounds of cannabis, and that the bag with Ahad's name on the tag contained 31 bags of cannabis weighing about 37 pounds.

The pair were both charged with trafficking in cannabis of more than 25 pounds or 300 plants, which, according to Florida law, carries a minimum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of $25,000.

Although the incident took place more than six months ago, another court filing submitted by Jeremy's attorney on Wednesday, Aug. 14, states that Jeremy — who has made appearances on Vanderpump Rules — was not arrested until July 10. He was taken into custody at his home in Oceanside, California, and extradited to Florida.

The Orlando Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The court document filed on Aug. 14 by Jeremy's attorneys asked for the judge to set "reasonable bond," arguing that the bartender is employed and attending school in California, has a "strong family network willing to support him," and should not be considered a flight risk.



Jeremy and his sister Ariana's mother, Tanya Madix, also wrote a letter in support of her son, telling the judge overseeing the case that the 32-year-old is "is a wonderful loving son" and a "kind person."

"Over the past 10 years while living in California he has thrived there," Tanya added. "He has a good job and is liked by his employer. He shares a home with his lovely fiancée Rachael and their two dogs. Jeremy is proud of his home and puts in much effort in beautifying the property."

Love Island USA host Ariana did not write a letter to the judge, per the court docs. Back in March, Jeremy made an appearance on the PUMP RULES Podcast episode that was taped at the premiere party of The Valley, and stated that he had not spoken to his sister "in months."

"Obviously, I’m always going to stand by my sister," Jeremy said at the time, referencing Ariana's infamous split from Tom Sandoval after his affair with Raquel Leviss. "But yeah, I need to talk to Tom. I would love to talk to my sister, but I haven’t heard from her in months."

Another document filed on Aug. 14 shows that Jeremy's bond was set at $80,000, and that he must give up his passport within five days of being released on bond.

It is unclear if he is still in custody in Florida.



