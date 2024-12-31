Ariane 6 arrival, Starship test launches, Starliner failure: Here’s what happened in space in 2024

Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India launched its first space docking mission on Monday, on an Indian-made rocket, in an attempt to become the fourth country to achieve the advanced technological feat. The mission, called Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh state at 1630 GMT aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) "workhorse" PSLV rocket. The mission is seen as pivotal for future space endeavours, including satellite servicing and the operation of the country's planned space station.