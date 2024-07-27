Ariarne Titmus defeats rival Katie Ledecky to cement Olympic crown in 400m freestyle final

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus defended her Olympic title in the women’s 400m freestyle final ahead of Canada’s Summer McIntosh while finishing more than three seconds clear of American great Katie Ledecky.

In the highly anticipated rematch of their thrilling final in Tokyo three years ago, Titmus added to her burgeoning reputation as she led from start to finish and executed a carefully managed race to claim a victory that at, 3:57:49, was still two seconds off her world record time.

At 17, McIntosh claimed her first silver medal while Ledecky, the seven-time Olympic champion, took a step closer to becoming America’s most decorated female Olympian. The 27-year-old, who is competing at her fourth Games, needs two more medals of any kind in Paris.

Ledecky will have more chances and although she skipped facing Titmus in the 200m, the American will be favourite to take gold in both the 800m and 1,500m.

With Ledecky the 400m champion from Rio 2016 and Titmus having dethroned her in Tokyo, the third chapter of their rivalry was billed as one of the races of the Games.

The end result, though, did not quite live up to the electrifying silence before the starting mark, as “The Terminator” Titmus pulled away from Ledecky to leave McIntosh as her closest challenger.

The Canadian McIntosh claimed the silver in 3:58.37, while Ledecky was left behind and got the bronze in 4:00.86.

New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather, who won this year’s world championship in Doha, finished fourth but was also unable to beat the four-minute mark despite having the previous results to suggest she could.