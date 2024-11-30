Arielle Kebbel Says Original Cast Is Still 'Very Supportive' of a “John Tucker Must Die ”Sequel (Exclusive)

Original reports of a working sequel came in March 2024, but the cast hasn't recently shared any new developments

Arielle Kebbel

Arielle Kebbel says the John Tucker Must Die cast wants a sequel to come to reality.



"There’s a lot of talk about the sequel," the Rescue: HI-Surf star tells PEOPLE at the Warner Bros. Fall TV Celebration with Fenty Beauty earlier this year. "We're continuing to do our best to push forward on that."



She continues: "I don’t quite know what to say without saying much, but, it’s a special, special project. And I can say that everyone’s very supportive of a sequel."



The first reports of a second film came after Epic Cons Chicago in March. Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush and Kebbel — all members of the original cast — reunited for a panel at the event and teased work on a script.



“I’ve heard rumors of this script — there’s a script,” Metcalfe said, who plays the titular character in the 2006 film. “Apparently it's amazing.”

From left: Jesse Metcalfe, Ashanti, Vanessa Lachey, Brittany Snow and Arielle Kebbel on TRL.

The original film follows Metcalfe’s character John as he dates three girls simultaneously. After breaking up with them all, the girls enlist help from a fellow student to bring him and his womanizing ways down.

Kebbel, who played Carrie in the movie, helped to develop the sequel's script. During the Epic Cons panel, she revealed it “does involve all of the OG cast.” Metcalfe’s character “may or may not get a chance to change” his ways, “which would be very exciting.”



However, other members of the cast have revealed that they have yet to be contacted for a sequel. Brittany Snow, who played Kate Spencer in the film, said as such on her John Tucker Must Die costar Penn Badgley’s podcast Podcrushed in July.

“Penn, I don’t know if you’ve had a call, but I’ve gotten no call,” Snow, 38, said on the episode.



“Yeah, I’ve had no call, no,” the You star, 38, replied. “I mean, it’s maybe possible like the superposition quantum physics, like everything is potentially within the realm of, like, maybe this apple will fall up, I can’t actually say with certainty.”

Badgley played John's brother Scott Tucker in the movie. He said during the podcast episode: "I’ve got the smallest role in the movie. I don’t know that I would belong in it anyway."



“I’m not doing it if you’re not doing it,” Snow replied.



Kebbel says that most of the cast of the original film still keep in contact with one another. She even celebrated costar Ashanti’s new baby, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, born in July.



From left: Arielle Kebbel, Brittany Snow, Sophia Bush and Ashanti in John Tucker Must Die

"I'm so happy for her," Kebbel says during her October chat with PEOPLE. "I talk to all of them actually. Jesse Metcalfe, I just spoke to like a week ago."